Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

US Stands Alone in Vetoing UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

7 Views

Interim US Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea (photo: Video Grab)
New York, MINA – The United States vetoed a UN Security Council resolution on Wednesday that called for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, blocking its adoption despite support from 14 of the 15 Council members, Palestine chronicle reported.

The resolution also urged unrestricted humanitarian access to Gaza, where the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate. The US was the only country to vote against the resolution, using its veto power to prevent its passage.

Interim US Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea, defended the veto by stating the resolution did not meet Washington’s criteria as it failed to condemn Hamas or demand the group’s disarmament and withdrawal from Gaza.

“Any product that undermines our close ally Israel’s security is a nonstarter,” Shea told the Council, asserting that the resolution could embolden Hamas, which she accused of rejecting earlier ceasefire proposals.

Also Read: Slovenia, UN Allies Condemn US Veto Blocking Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

Shea further criticized the UN for not classifying Hamas as a terrorist organization and reaffirmed the US commitment to securing the release of hostages held by the group, including four Americans.

In contrast, representatives from the UK, Slovenia, and other Council members backed the resolution, citing the catastrophic humanitarian crisis and the urgent need to halt hostilities.

This was the first attempt by the Security Council to pass a ceasefire resolution on Gaza since November 2024, when the US also blocked a proposal under President Joe Biden’s administration. The last adopted resolution, which supported a US-led ceasefire plan, came in June 2024 but was only partially implemented before being violated in early 2025.

Following the veto, the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas condemned the US action, calling it a reflection of “Washington’s blind bias toward the occupation government” and an endorsement of Israel’s “crimes against humanity in Gaza.” []

Also Read: Slovenia Submits Draft UN Resolution Demanding Permanent Ceasefire in Gaza

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

