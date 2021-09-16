WHO Encourage Schools in Indonesia to Reopen

Jakarta, MINA – The World Health Organization (WHO) encourage all schools in Indonesia to reopen safely so that all children can return to face-to-face learning.

More than 60 million students in Indonesia have been affected by school closures since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but only 39 percent of schools have been opened for face-to-face learning on a limited basis since September 6, 2021.

WHO’s representative for Indonesia Paranietharan said that even with the high number of Covid-19 cases, WHO suggested that schools should be reopened by implementing health protocols, Anadolu Agency reported.

“With strict health regulations, schools can offer a safer environment for children compared to conditions outside of school,” dhe said in a written statement on Wednesday.

WHO also stressed that it is important to ensure that the transmission rate in the community where the school is located can also be controlled properly.

School closures have also had an impact on the health and well-being of children who are in an important stage of development, and have long-term consequences.

A recent survey from the Ministry of Health and Unicef ​​showed that 58 percent of the 4,374 Community Health Centers (Puskesmas) in 34 provinces reported difficulties providing vaccination services in schools.

Children outside of school are more at risk of becoming victims of exploitation, physical, emotional, and sexual abuse.

The number of child marriages in Indonesia also shows an alarming increase.

According to data from religious courts, applications for dispensation for underage marriages tripled from 23,126 applications in 2019 to 64,211 in 2020. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)