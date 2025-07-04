SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Global Tech Giants Accused of Aiding Israel’s Genocide in Palestine: Report

Geneva, MINA – The world has been shaken by a new report from the United Nations Special Rapporteur, revealing the involvement of several global corporations in supporting Israel’s brutal occupation and alleged genocide against the Palestinian people.

Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (oPt), has released a detailed and alarming report outlining the role of major corporations in reinforcing Israel’s system of oppression and violence, particularly in the Gaza Strip.

According to the report, cited by Al Jazeera on Wednesday, at least 48 companies are directly implicated in activities that allegedly violate international law, including potential crimes against humanity. Among those named are major U.S. technology firms such as Microsoft, Alphabet Inc. (Google’s parent company), and Amazon.

The report also identifies companies based in China and Mexico. The UN investigation includes a large database of over 1,000 corporate entities believed to be linked to Israel’s military infrastructure and occupation mechanisms in Palestinian territories.

Also Read: UN Rapporteur Urges Full Global Boycott for Israel

This report is scheduled to be officially presented at a press conference in Geneva on Thursday, and is expected to send shockwaves through the international community, potentially prompting widespread calls for boycotts of the companies involved.

Francesca Albanese emphasized that supporting Israel’s occupation, whether directly or indirectly constitutes a serious breach of international law. She called for global accountability to end corporate complicity in crimes against humanity. [F]

Also Read: Iranian Media Highlights Threat of New War, Calls for National Unity

News Channel

