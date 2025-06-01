Gaza Children Dying from Hunger Amid Severe Israeli Blockade: WHO

Gaza, MINA – The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a grave warning about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, reporting that children are dying from hunger as famine conditions worsen under the ongoing Israeli blockade, Palestine Information Center reported.

In an interview with Anadolu news agency, WHO Regional Director Hanan Balkhi stated that deaths among both children and adults are becoming increasingly common due to critical shortages of food and medicine.

Balkhi described the collapse of Gaza’s healthcare system, noting that only a few hospitals are still partially functioning. She emphasized that the lack of medical supplies and essential services is contributing to the worsening health crisis.

She further added that Gaza’s health infrastructure has been completely destroyed, and that both personal and public hygiene have deteriorated drastically. Civilians, she said, are living under extremely harsh and unsanitary conditions, further increasing the risk of disease and death.

“The healthcare sector has collapsed, with only a few hospitals providing partial or limited services. There is a real shortage of resources,” Balkhi concluded. []

