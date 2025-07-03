Israel Records Highest Military Death Toll Since Start of the Year

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that June 2025 recorded the highest number of Israeli occupation soldiers killed in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the year. A total of 20 Israeli officers and soldiers were reported killed, most of them in fierce battles with Palestinian resistance groups.

Fifteen of the 20 fatalities occurred during clashes in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, on June 24. Meanwhile, Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir claimed that the military is close to achieving its objectives in the current phase, despite encountering strong and unexpected resistance from Palestinian fighters.

Over the past month, Palestinian resistance operations targeting Israeli occupation forces and military vehicles have intensified, causing significant losses for the Israeli military. These attacks have shaken Israeli military ranks and surprised the Zionist public.

Amid the growing resistance, the Israeli occupation army announced the return of the 98th Division to the Gaza Strip, joining the 162nd Division to bolster its offensive, particularly in Gaza City. Israeli divisions and brigades have also resumed operations in the northern Gaza Strip, after previously focusing on the south.

Also Read: Palestine Condemns Israeli Calls to Annex Occupied West Bank

At the same time, the Izzuddin al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement, announced the launch of Q20 rockets toward the Zionist settlements of Nir Ishak and Miftahim, fired from northern Khan Younis.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Channel 14 reported that the occupation army had sent large-scale reinforcements to troops operating in Gaza. The Nahal Brigade has rejoined the 162nd Division as part of the so-called “Gideon Vehicle Operation,” primarily targeting Jabaliya and Shejaiya, two densely populated areas of Gaza City.

The situation on the ground continues to deteriorate as the Israeli occupation military intensifies evacuation warnings to Gaza’s civilians amid ongoing brutal airstrikes.

According to Nisan Shapira, a correspondent for Israel’s Channel 12, five Israeli military divisions are currently conducting extensive maneuvers in the Gaza Strip, indicating that the aggression is likely to continue. [Nia]

Also Read: Fourteen Israeli Ministers Urge Netanyahu to Annex Occupied West Bank Immediately

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)