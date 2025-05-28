SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Only 6 UNRWA Clinics Still Operating in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 8 hours ago

8 hours ago

7 Views

Humanitarian crisis ini Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Humanitarian crisis ini Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – Only six out of 22 health centers run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) remain operational in the Gaza Strip, the agency announced Tuesday, as Israeli bombardments continue to devastate the region’s already fragile healthcare system, Palestine Information Center reported.

In a statement shared on X, UNRWA reported that the remaining clinics are operating both within and outside displacement shelters, despite an alarming shortage of essential medical supplies. The agency urgently called for the immediate and unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, warning that without it, the situation could further deteriorate.

The announcement comes amid a deepening humanitarian crisis fueled by the ongoing siege and repeated Israeli airstrikes. In the last two weeks alone, UNRWA and independent investigations have recorded dozens of attacks on health infrastructure that was already overwhelmed.

An investigation by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz revealed that Israeli occupation forces (IOF) have carried out at least 36 separate attacks on medical facilities during the current military escalation. Last week alone, ten hospitals and clinics were struck, rendering many partially or entirely out of service.

Also Read: Al-Qassam Brigades Claim Targeted Attacks on Israeli Forces in Gaza

The World Health Organization (WHO) echoed these findings, stating that Gaza’s health system is now on the verge of total collapse. WHO estimates that around 94% of hospitals in Gaza have been severely damaged or destroyed, leaving only a small number of facilities struggling to serve over two million residents.

Compounding the crisis, since March 2, Israeli authorities have enforced a near-total blockade on Gaza’s border crossings, effectively preventing the entry of food, fuel, water, and medical supplies. Humanitarian organizations report that this has led to widespread suffering and famine-like conditions across the besieged enclave.

According to the Gaza Government Media Office, the Israeli military campaign, backed by US political and military support has killed or injured over 177,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children. More than 11,000 people remain buried under the rubble, and hundreds of thousands have been forcibly displaced since the start of the war on October 7, 2023.

Human rights organizations and international legal experts have condemned the systematic targeting of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure, warning that the deliberate starvation of the population and destruction of the health system may constitute war crimes and acts of genocide under international law. []

Also Read: Three Palestinians Killed, Dozens Injured by Israeli Forces at Gaza Aid Center

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagblockade civilian casualties Displacement Food Shortage Gaza Gaza Strip genocide Health System Hospitals humanitarian aid humanitarian crisis international law Israeli attacks medical infrastructure Palestinian refugees SIEGE UN Agency UNRWA war crimes WHO

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Humanitarian crisis ini Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Only 6 UNRWA Clinics Still Operating in Gaza

  • 8 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian President Prabowo Urges Israel to Recognize Palestinian State

  • 8 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Lawmakers, Activists, and Journalists Demand Global Action to Stop Gaza Genocide

  • 9 hours ago
Photo: Anadolu Agency
Europe

Spainsh Parliament to Advance Arms Embargo Bill Against Israel

  • 15 hours ago
Al-Qassam Brigades, Palestinian Resistance kill Israeli Soldiers in Gaza (photo: Screenshoot)
Palestine

Al-Qassam Brigades Claim Targeted Attacks on Israeli Forces in Gaza

  • 17 hours ago
Palestine

Three Palestinians Killed, Dozens Injured by Israeli Forces at Gaza Aid Center

  • 18 hours ago
Load More
International

Indonesia and Al-Quds Parliamentary League Discuss Concrete Roadmap Toward Palestinian Independence

  • Tuesday, 13 May 2025 - 13:42 WIB
Indonesia

Empowering Livestock Farmers: Dompet Dhuafa Expands Qurban Program in Lampung

  • Thursday, 22 May 2025 - 15:05 WIB
Asia

Pakistan Claims to Shoot Down 25 Israeli-Made Indian Drones

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 21:11 WIB
Articles

Dr. Joserizal Jurnalis: Founder of MER-C and Indonesia’s Humanitarian Icon on the Global Stage

  • Friday, 23 May 2025 - 20:38 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill 21 in Gaza, Including Children and Women, as Assault Intensifies

  • Sunday, 25 May 2025 - 10:18 WIB
America

Harvard Wins Temporary Court Ruling, International Students Allowed to Stay

  • Sunday, 25 May 2025 - 20:24 WIB
Gaza Victims (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Death Toll in Gaza Rises as Israeli Attacks Continue

  • Sunday, 25 May 2025 - 22:08 WIB
Articles

Prof. Abdul Fatah El-Awaisi and the Intellectual Roadmap for the Liberation of Al-Quds

  • Monday, 26 May 2025 - 20:21 WIB
Europe

Lufthansa Group Extends Tel Aviv Flight Suspension Until June 15 Due to Security Risks

  • Monday, 26 May 2025 - 20:54 WIB
Itamar Ben-Gvir (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Jordan Condemns Ben-Gvir’s Al-Aqsa Incursion as Dangerous Provocation

  • Monday, 26 May 2025 - 21:55 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us