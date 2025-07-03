SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Saudi Arabia Issues 190.000 Umrah Visas Following Hajj

Worshipers and Umrah pilgrims visiting the Grand Mosque in Makkah are no longer required to socially distance. (@ReasahAlharmain)

Riyadh, MINA – The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that the number of Umrah visas issued for international pilgrims has reached 190.000, counted from the start of the Umrah season on June 10 up until June 30, 2025.

The Ministry emphasized that Umrah visa issuance is being carried out smoothly through the Nusuk digital platform, as part of the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to streamline pilgrim services and enhance the spiritual experience in line with Saudi Vision 2030, Saudi Gazette reported.

The official launch of Umrah permits through the Nusuk app took place on June 11. The platform is designed as an integrated digital service providing various conveniences for pilgrims, including service booking, permit processing, and other online public service support.

The Ministry noted that the high enthusiasm among pilgrims to apply for Umrah visas is driven by the successful organization of the recent Hajj season, which featured more efficient procedures, improved services, and strengthened digital and logistical infrastructure in the Holy Cities.

The Nusuk app has become a key tool in accelerating the digital transformation of Umrah services. In addition to simplifying administrative processes, the platform supports the Saudi government’s strategy to increase the number of pilgrims and provide them with a better, more comfortable worship experience.

This initiative reflects Saudi Arabia’s strong commitment to welcoming Umrah pilgrims from around the world, especially during the transitional period following Hajj, and highlights the country’s broader efforts to expand digital solutions in religious services. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

