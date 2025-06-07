SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

WHO Chief Warns of Collapsing Health System in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

4 Views

Gaza, MINA – The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Friday raised alarm over the deteriorating healthcare infrastructure in Gaza, stating that two critical hospitals are at risk of becoming non-functional.

Gaza’s health system is collapsing, with Nasser Medical Complex — the most important referral hospital left — and Al-Amal Hospital at risk of becoming non-functional,” Tedros posted on X (formerly Twitter), as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

He emphasized that the potential shutdown of these facilities would leave thousands without access to essential medical services, including surgical care, intensive care, blood transfusions, cancer treatment, and dialysis.

Both hospitals are located within or near the evacuation zone announced on June 2. However, Tedros noted that Israeli authorities have indicated that access routes to these facilities will be obstructed, making it extremely difficult if not impossible for patients and medical staff to reach them safely.

Also Read: Israeli Forces Kill 110 Palestinians While Seeking Aid in Gaza

“The hospitals going out of service would have dire consequences,” Tedros warned. He criticized what he described as the “relentless and systematic decimation of hospitals in Gaza,” adding, “It must end immediately.”

The WHO chief reiterated calls for the release of hostages and urged for an immediate and lasting ceasefire.

Since October 2023, Israel has been carrying out a military campaign in Gaza that has killed nearly 54,700 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children. The ongoing assault has left much of the enclave in ruins and uninhabitable. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Forces Extend Al Jazeera Office Closure in Ramallah by 60 Days

WHO Chief Warns of Collapsing Health System in Gaza

News Channel

