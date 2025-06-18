Gaza’s Health System on the Verge of Collapse Amid Ongoing Israeli Aggression

Gaza, MINA – The World Health Organization (WHO) issued a stark warning on Tuesday, stating that Gaza’s health system is “at a breaking point” as ongoing military operations, widespread displacement, and restrictions on humanitarian aid continue to cripple medical infrastructure across the region, Anadolu Agency reported.

Richard Peeperkorn, WHO’s representative in the occupied Palestinian territory, highlighted the dire situation during a UN briefing in Geneva. “As global attention shifts to escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, Gaza continues to be decimated, largely out of sight, but not out of danger,” he said.

Currently, only 17 of the 36 hospitals in Gaza are partially functioning, with just four, including the Nasser Medical Complex, acting as referral hospitals. Peeperkorn emphasized the critical role of Nasser Hospital, located in an evacuation zone and currently serving as the only provider of ICU and neurosurgery services in Khan Younis. Its dialysis unit is supporting over 200 patients.

The situation is equally grave in other facilities. Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City is operating at a 200% bed occupancy rate, while Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis has become completely inaccessible due to nearby military activity, rendering it non-functional.

Also Read: Internet and Landline Services Down Again in Central and Southern Gaza

Severe shortages of fuel and medical supplies are exacerbating the crisis. Over half of WHO’s medical stock in Gaza has been depleted, with 33 trucks stalled in Al Arish and 15 more in the West Bank. Many health centers and hospitals are surviving on minimal fuel supplies that are expected to run out soon.

The number of medical evacuations has also dropped drastically. Since March 18, 2025, only six evacuations have been carried out, despite over 10,000 individuals needing urgent treatment outside Gaza. “Without fuel,” Peeperkorn warned, “all levels of care will cease, leading to more preventable deaths and suffering.”

Despite international appeals for a ceasefire, Israel’s military offensive, launched in October 2023 continues, with over 55,400 Palestinians reported killed, the majority being women and children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Attacks Kill at Least 63 Palestinians Seeking Aid in Gaza