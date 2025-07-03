SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Iranian Media Highlights Threat of New War, Calls for National Unity

sajadi - 12 hours ago

12 hours ago

Israeli airstrikes on Iran (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Tehran, MINA – Several Iranian newspapers and social media platforms have once again raised the possibility of a new war, particularly with the United States and Israel, amid escalating tensions in the region.

According to a report by Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Tehran, Noureddine Aldaghir, one of Iran’s reformist newspapers, Sharq Daily, ran an editorial titled “The Second War Scenario,” warning of the potential for renewed military attacks on Iran. The editorial also emphasized the importance of national unity to counter new acts of aggression from external forces.

Discussions about a potential conflict have also been widely circulated on social media. On the platform X (formerly Twitter), activist Mohammad Yar Ahmad questioned the possibility of a new war breaking out. However, several other activists believe that a large-scale war between Iran and Israel is unlikely in the near future.

Meanwhile, Iranian state television also highlighted the issue. In one interview, Tehran University Professor Ebrahim Mottaki stated that the United States and Israel might launch a war against Iran within a week.

In another interview, Ali Larijani, advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, revealed that the Iranian Supreme National Security Council had once been targeted in an attack. He also described the negotiation tactics used by the US as part of a broader strategy to prepare for war.

The potential for renewed war between Iran and Israel has also drawn the attention of several international media outlets, which have reported on the rising tensions in the region and Israel’s military readiness for a possible multi-front war involving Iran and groups viewed as Tehran’s proxies. [Nia]

