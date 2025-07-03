Kazakhstan Passes Law Banning Face Coverings in Public Places

Nur-Sultan, MINA – Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a new law banning the use of face coverings in public spaces. The government claims the law aims to prevent crime, though it also raises concerns over its implications for Muslims’ religious freedom.

The law, titled “Prevention of Violations,” does not explicitly list specific items such as balaclavas or niqabs. Instead, it targets clothing that obstructs facial recognition. Officials say the law is meant to reduce criminal acts committed in disguise.

Although the legislation allows exceptions for medical, professional, or sports-related reasons, it does not provide exemptions for religious purposes. As a result, Muslim women in Kazakhstan are now prohibited from wearing niqabs or other Islamic face coverings in public, according to a report by Anadolu Agency.

This move is part of a broader trend in Central Asia, where countries such as Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan have also imposed restrictions on religious clothing, particularly garments worn by Muslim women.

In 2023, Kazakhstan had already banned the wearing of the hijab in schools, citing the principles of equality and secularism. At the time, the government stated that no religion should receive special treatment in a secular nation.

Local media also quoted President Tokayev as saying that it is preferable for citizens to wear national-style clothing rather than black robes that cover the face.

The policy has sparked concern among human rights groups and Muslim communities, who see it as a restriction on religious freedom and a disregard for the rights of Muslim minorities to practice their faith. [Nia]

