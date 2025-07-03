SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Kazakhstan Passes Law Banning Face Coverings in Public Places

sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

6 Views

European Court of Human Rights upholds a Belgian ban on wearing the niqab veil in public - AFP photo file.

Nur-Sultan, MINA – Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a new law banning the use of face coverings in public spaces. The government claims the law aims to prevent crime, though it also raises concerns over its implications for Muslims’ religious freedom.

The law, titled Prevention of Violations,” does not explicitly list specific items such as balaclavas or niqabs. Instead, it targets clothing that obstructs facial recognition. Officials say the law is meant to reduce criminal acts committed in disguise.

Although the legislation allows exceptions for medical, professional, or sports-related reasons, it does not provide exemptions for religious purposes. As a result, Muslim women in Kazakhstan are now prohibited from wearing niqabs or other Islamic face coverings in public, according to a report by Anadolu Agency.

This move is part of a broader trend in Central Asia, where countries such as Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan have also imposed restrictions on religious clothing, particularly garments worn by Muslim women.

Also Read: Health Ministry Reports 418 Indonesian Hajj Pilgrims Passed Away

In 2023, Kazakhstan had already banned the wearing of the hijab in schools, citing the principles of equality and secularism. At the time, the government stated that no religion should receive special treatment in a secular nation.

Local media also quoted President Tokayev as saying that it is preferable for citizens to wear national-style clothing rather than black robes that cover the face.

The policy has sparked concern among human rights groups and Muslim communities, who see it as a restriction on religious freedom and a disregard for the rights of Muslim minorities to practice their faith. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Saudi Arabia Issues 190.000 Umrah Visas Following Hajj

TagKazakhstan niqab

Kazakhstan Passes Law Banning Face Coverings in Public Places

