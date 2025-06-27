SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Nine Trucks Carrying Medical Supplies Arrive in Gaza: WHO

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – The World Health Organization (WHO) has successfully delivered its first medical shipment into Gaza since March 2, amid ongoing hostilities and severe shortages in the region’s healthcare system, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement shared on X, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus confirmed that nine trucks carrying essential medical supplies, 2,000 units of blood, and 1,500 units of plasma reached Gaza on Wednesday via the Kerem Shalom crossing. The delivery occurred without any looting incidents, despite challenging security conditions along the route.

The blood and plasma supplies have been stored at the Nasser Medical Complex and are set to be distributed to hospitals grappling with critical shortages, especially due to the rising number of injuries, many linked to violence at food distribution centers.

The remainder of the supplies will be delivered to priority hospitals over the coming days, according to Tedros. He also noted that four WHO trucks remain at the Kerem Shalom crossing, with additional aid en route.

Also Read: UN Condemns Israeli Settler Violence After Deadly Attack in West Bank

This marks a rare and vital success amid months of restricted humanitarian access to Gaza, where the health infrastructure continues to deteriorate under the weight of conflict.

“However, these medical supplies are only a drop in the ocean. Aid at scale is essential to save lives,” Tedros stressed, renewing WHO’s urgent call for unrestricted and sustained humanitarian access through all available channels. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Opposition: Gaza War at a Dead End, Urges Hostage Deal

