Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Maemuna Center Joins Indonesian Women’s National Movement to Boycott Pro-Israel Products

sajadi - 12 hours ago

12 hours ago

6 Views

Jakarta, MINA – Women’s organization for Palestine, Maemuna Center, the women’s wing of the humanitarian group Aqsa Working Group (AWG) and the initiator of the Indonesia Mother and Child Hospital in Gaza, has joined the Indonesian Women’s National Boycott Movement for Palestine. The movement was initiated by the Central Board of Wanita Islam.

The movement was officially declared during a press conference titled “Peaceful Action: One Million Women for Gaza” held at Swiss-Belinn Hotel, Cawang, East Jakarta, on Thursday. The peaceful rally is scheduled to take place on Sunday.

“We, Indonesian women from various community organizations, religious groups, academic circles, activists, housewives, students, and entrepreneurs, hereby declare our stance and commitment to support the Palestinian struggle based on humanity, justice, and the right to live in freedom,” read the declaration.

During the national declaration, participants expressed their support and commitment to the Palestinian cause based on humanitarian values, justice, and the right to freedom.

The Statement of Indonesian Women for Palestine reads as follows:
1. The Israeli occupation and military aggression against the Palestinian people constitute a blatant violation of human rights and contradict universal humanitarian values and global peace principles.
2. We reject all forms of normalization and economic support for entities or companies that directly or indirectly support the Israeli occupation.
3. We believe that consumption is a political act. Every rupiah we spend can either strengthen or weaken the structure of oppression.
4. We support the boycott of pro-Israel products as a form of civil pressure to end the aggression against the Palestinian people.
5. We support the empowerment of women’s economy, local products, and halal MSMEs as ethical and dignified alternatives to build economic sovereignty.

The National Boycott Declaration by Indonesian Women states:
1. We will avoid and boycott products affiliated with Israel or companies that support the occupation of Palestine.
2. We will actively campaign for the #GantiProduk (“Switch Products”) movement and promote consumer education for fair, halal, and empowering local alternatives.
3. We will strengthen women’s economic solidarity networks as a form of economic resilience and moral struggle.
4. We will advocate for justice for Palestine in various public spaces, both physical and digital, peacefully and consistently.
5. We will urge the Indonesian government to take a firmer and more active stance in international forums to support Palestinian independence and cut ties with companies supporting Zionism. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Maemuna Center Joins Indonesian Women's National Movement to Boycott Pro-Israel Products

