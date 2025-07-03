SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Passenger Ferry Sinks in Bali Strait, SAR Teams Continue Search

sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Joint SAR (photo: BAG)
Banyuwangi, MINA – The Motor Passenger Ship (KMP) Tunu Pratama Jaya has reportedly sunk in the waters of the Bali Strait after departing from Ketapang Port, Banyuwangi, East Java, route to Gilimanuk Port, Bali, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Initial reports indicate the KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya experienced an engine leak during its voyage. A distress call was heard via Marine Communication Channel 17 around 00:19 AM WITA (Central Indonesia Time), when the vessel suffered a blackout.

Just three minutes later, at 00:22 AM WITA, an evacuation vessel reported to LPS Gilimanuk that the KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya had capsized and drifted south.

“Yes, a maritime accident involving KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya has occurred. The ship was carrying 53 passengers and 11 crew members,” stated Budi Wahyu, Coordinator of the Joint Search and Rescue (SAR) Team on Thursday.

As of now, the joint SAR team is still conducting search operations for victims and managing the incident. A Sea Boat Reader from Basarnas Banyuwangi has been deployed to the location to support the evacuation process.

There are no official reports yet regarding fatalities or the number of survivors. Relevant authorities are continuously coordinating rescue efforts, hoping all passengers can be found safely. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

