Indonesia’s SAR Team Find Human Bodies and Plane Debris

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian National Search And Rescue (SAR) Agency again found three bags of plane debris and five bags of human body parts in a search for the Sriwijaya Air plane on Sunday.

SAR Mission Coordinator Brigadier General Indonesian Army Rasman said the evidence had been submitted to the Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) and the National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT).

“I will submit the evidence for investigation or examination,” Rasman said at a press conference at the Jakarta International Container Terminal (JICT) 2 on Sunday.

With these findings, the National Police DVI has received a total of six body bags containing human body parts based on searches since Saturday night.

Representative of the National Police DVI, Asep Winardi, said that the evidence would be immediately checked with an ante mortem and a mortem post to identify the identity of the victim.

Sriwijaya Air plane bound for Jakarta-Pontianak lost contact on Saturday at 02:40 p.m or four minutes after taking off from Soekarno Hatta Airport, Tangerang.

The aircraft carried a total of 62 people consisting of 50 passengers and 12 crew.

As of Sunday afternoon, the joint SAR team was still searching for the Sriwijaya Air plane at the last known location in the waters of the Thousand Islands. (T/RE1)

