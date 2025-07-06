Israel to Send Delegation to Doha for Gaza Ceasefire

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Israeli government has agreed to send a negotiation delegation to Doha, Qatar, for talks with Hamas regarding a proposed ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal, according to Israeli public broadcaster KAN, as quoted by Anadolu Agency..

The delegation is expected to depart on Sunday. This move follows Hamas’s submission of a response to mediators after internal consultations with various Palestinian factions. Hamas characterized its reply as “positive,” expressing a serious readiness to begin negotiations on implementing the proposal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly made the decision to send the delegation to discuss the amendments Hamas has requested. Israeli sources say the country has not rejected Hamas’s response and sees potential for progress.

KAN cited unnamed officials who noted that mediators were optimistic about narrowing the gaps between the two sides. Hamas’s shift in tone is believed by some Israeli officials to have been influenced by pressure from the US and Qatar.

Israeli media outlets, including Haaretz, report that the proposed deal involves Hamas releasing 10 Israeli hostages in stages over a 60-day ceasefire, along with the return of 18 bodies. In exchange, Israel would release a significant number of Palestinian prisoners and begin a phased military withdrawal from specific areas in Gaza.

However, Hamas reportedly insists on three key changes: restoring the previous humanitarian aid distribution system, ensuring the ceasefire continues beyond 60 days even if no final agreement is reached, and establishing a clear Israeli military withdrawal map from Gaza.

Israeli security officials are expected to meet Saturday night to review Hamas’s response. Meanwhile, Netanyahu is scheduled to travel to Washington on Sunday to meet with US President Donald Trump.

Estimates indicate that around 50 Israeli hostages remain, with 20 believed to be in Gaza. Over 10,400 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons under conditions that human rights groups have described as involving torture and neglect.

Despite widespread international calls for a ceasefire, Israel’s military operations in Gaza since October 2023 have resulted in over 57,300 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children. []

