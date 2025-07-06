SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel to Send Delegation to Doha for Gaza Ceasefire

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

19 Views

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took part in an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv. (Photo: video grab)
Tel Aviv, MINA – The Israeli government has agreed to send a negotiation delegation to Doha, Qatar, for talks with Hamas regarding a proposed ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal, according to Israeli public broadcaster KAN, as quoted by Anadolu Agency..

The delegation is expected to depart on Sunday. This move follows Hamas’s submission of a response to mediators after internal consultations with various Palestinian factions. Hamas characterized its reply as “positive,” expressing a serious readiness to begin negotiations on implementing the proposal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly made the decision to send the delegation to discuss the amendments Hamas has requested. Israeli sources say the country has not rejected Hamas’s response and sees potential for progress.

KAN cited unnamed officials who noted that mediators were optimistic about narrowing the gaps between the two sides. Hamas’s shift in tone is believed by some Israeli officials to have been influenced by pressure from the US and Qatar.

Also Read:

Israeli media outlets, including Haaretz, report that the proposed deal involves Hamas releasing 10 Israeli hostages in stages over a 60-day ceasefire, along with the return of 18 bodies. In exchange, Israel would release a significant number of Palestinian prisoners and begin a phased military withdrawal from specific areas in Gaza.

However, Hamas reportedly insists on three key changes: restoring the previous humanitarian aid distribution system, ensuring the ceasefire continues beyond 60 days even if no final agreement is reached, and establishing a clear Israeli military withdrawal map from Gaza.

Israeli security officials are expected to meet Saturday night to review Hamas’s response. Meanwhile, Netanyahu is scheduled to travel to Washington on Sunday to meet with US President Donald Trump.

Estimates indicate that around 50 Israeli hostages remain, with 20 believed to be in Gaza. Over 10,400 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons under conditions that human rights groups have described as involving torture and neglect.

Also Read:

Despite widespread international calls for a ceasefire, Israel’s military operations in Gaza since October 2023 have resulted in over 57,300 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read:

International

Israeli Website Hacked: 462 Soldiers and 6 Generals Killed by Iranian Missiles

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 21:15 WIB
Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions (photo: PIC)
Palestine

40,000 Palestinians Defy Israeli Restrictions to Pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • 18 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Forces Conduct Overnight Raids, Kidnap Palestinians in West Bank

  • 16 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia’s BPOM Seals Deal with Sudan, Paving Way for Herbal Exports

  • Friday, 4 July 2025 - 22:10 WIB
Photo: Global Rovers
Asia

Myanmar Military Attacks Ayeyarwady Villages: 9 Dead, 20 Wounded

  • Friday, 4 July 2025 - 22:06 WIB
MUI Chairman for Foreign Relations and International Cooperation, Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim (center) at the One Million Women for Gaza Press Conference entitled "Women Boycott Pro-Israel Products" held at the Swiss-Belinn Cawang Hotel, East Jakarta, Thursday (3/7/2025). [Photo: Arina/MINA]
Indonesia

MUI Urges Indonesian Government Action Amid Israel Product Boycott

  • Thursday, 3 July 2025 - 17:19 WIB
Central Java Deputy Governor Taj Yasin Maimoen (photo: Humas Pemprov)
Indonesia

Central Java Santri Set for Global Education with New Scholarship Program

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 16:53 WIB
Ongoing Israeli military aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

15 Civilians Killed in Israeli Airstrikes on Al-Nuseirat Refugee Camp in Central Gaza

  • Thursday, 3 July 2025 - 07:23 WIB
Indonesia

Maemuna Center Joins Indonesian Women’s National Movement to Boycott Pro-Israel Products

  • Thursday, 3 July 2025 - 23:28 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB

