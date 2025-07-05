SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Responsible Gadget Use Strengthens Healthy Digital Literacy

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

7 Views ㅤ

(Photo: Mujiburahman/ MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – Sulaiman Sofyan, Secretary General of the Central Executive Board of Himpunan Pemuda Al-Khairiyah, emphasized that responsible use of digital devices is critical to strengthening healthy digital literacy in communities.

Speaking at the “Collaboration and Media Literacy Talk Show” held at the H.B. Jassin Literary Documentation Center on Saturday, Sulaiman noted that gadgets have evolved beyond simple communication tools into powerful channels for knowledge and social change.

“If used wisely, they help raise public awareness about healthy living and environmental cleanliness,” he said.

He added that digital literacy fostered through smartphones and social media can be a strategic instrument to promote Islamic values of compassion and to advance humanitarian diplomacy and global peace.

Also Read: Peaceful Muharram: 2 Million Eid Gift Packages to Orphans and Persons with Disabilities

“We want Indonesian youth, especially those in Islamic organizations, to actively shape global narratives, not only to advocate for Palestine but also to address local issues with international impact, such as climate change, public health, and environmental management,” he explained.

The event gathered youth representatives, media activists, and academics, all agreeing that collaboration and media literacy are essential pillars in navigating an era of overwhelming and often misleading digital information.

Through this forum, Himpunan Pemuda Al-Khairiyah called for building a healthier digital ecosystem, empowering young people, and strengthening Islamic identity in global engagement.

“We don’t just want to be heard, we want to inspire. That is the mission of Islamic diplomacy: to share messages of goodness from Indonesia to the world,” Sulaiman concluded.[]

Also Read: KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya Sinks, Marking Another Tragedy in the Bali Strait

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagclimate change digital campaigns Indonesia digital literacy for social change environmental education social media healthy digital literacy youth humanitarian digital diplomacy Indonesian Islamic identity digital engagemen Islamic youth organizations Indonesia media literacy talk show Jakarta promoting Islamic values online public health awareness smartphones Responsible gadget use Indonesia Sulaiman Sofyan Al-Khairiyah

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Responsible Gadget Use Strengthens Healthy Digital Literacy

  • 6 hours ago
Load More
International

Israeli Website Hacked: 462 Soldiers and 6 Generals Killed by Iranian Missiles

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 21:15 WIB
Activists of Madleen Ship to Gaza (photo: Al Jazeera)
Europe

Spanish Activist Files Criminal Complaint Against Netanyahu Over Madleen Attack

  • 23 hours ago
International

Harvard Sues Trump Administration Over Budget Cuts

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 13:36 WIB
Asia

Saudi Arabia Issues 190.000 Umrah Visas Following Hajj

  • Thursday, 3 July 2025 - 20:35 WIB
Palestine

Al-Aqsa Under Threat: Hamas Warns of Israeli Judaization Plans

  • 6 hours ago
Al-Qasam fighters attack on a Zionist Merkava tank. (Quds Pres)
Palestine

Palestinian Fighters Escalate Attacks on Israeli Military Positions in Gaza

  • 6 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia’s BPOM Seals Deal with Sudan, Paving Way for Herbal Exports

  • 22 hours ago
Photo: Global Rovers
Asia

Myanmar Military Attacks Ayeyarwady Villages: 9 Dead, 20 Wounded

  • 22 hours ago
Gaza Health System Nears Total Collapse Amid Israeli Blockade (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Hospitals Face Imminent Shutdown Amid Critical Shortages

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 11:52 WIB
Central Java Deputy Governor Taj Yasin Maimoen (photo: Humas Pemprov)
Indonesia

Central Java Santri Set for Global Education with New Scholarship Program

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 16:53 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us