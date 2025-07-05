Responsible Gadget Use Strengthens Healthy Digital Literacy

Jakarta, MINA – Sulaiman Sofyan, Secretary General of the Central Executive Board of Himpunan Pemuda Al-Khairiyah, emphasized that responsible use of digital devices is critical to strengthening healthy digital literacy in communities.

Speaking at the “Collaboration and Media Literacy Talk Show” held at the H.B. Jassin Literary Documentation Center on Saturday, Sulaiman noted that gadgets have evolved beyond simple communication tools into powerful channels for knowledge and social change.

“If used wisely, they help raise public awareness about healthy living and environmental cleanliness,” he said.

He added that digital literacy fostered through smartphones and social media can be a strategic instrument to promote Islamic values of compassion and to advance humanitarian diplomacy and global peace.

“We want Indonesian youth, especially those in Islamic organizations, to actively shape global narratives, not only to advocate for Palestine but also to address local issues with international impact, such as climate change, public health, and environmental management,” he explained.

The event gathered youth representatives, media activists, and academics, all agreeing that collaboration and media literacy are essential pillars in navigating an era of overwhelming and often misleading digital information.

Through this forum, Himpunan Pemuda Al-Khairiyah called for building a healthier digital ecosystem, empowering young people, and strengthening Islamic identity in global engagement.

“We don’t just want to be heard, we want to inspire. That is the mission of Islamic diplomacy: to share messages of goodness from Indonesia to the world,” Sulaiman concluded.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)