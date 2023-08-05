Joint SAR Team Evacuates 37 Tourists from Shipwrecked in Labuan Bajo

Kupang, MINA – The joint SAR team succeeded in evacuating 37 tourists from the ship KM Duta Samota which ran aground in the waters of Kelor Island, Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara. When arriving around Kelor Labuan Bajo Island at 13.30 WITA the ship hit a rock and ran aground.

According to the Head of the Maumere Basarnas Office Supriyanto Ridwan, based on information, the ship was carrying 33 foreign tourists and four domestic tourists.

“The ship ran aground in the waters of Kelor Island, which is about 5.86 nautical miles from ASDP Labuan Bajo Port,” he said from Maumere, Sikka Regency, Saturday, as quoted from Republika.co.id.

Apart from the 37 tourists who were evacuated, the Joint SAR Team also evacuated four crew members (ABK). While the other two crew members remained on the ship. “The team is evacuating passengers to the port,” he said.

Captain KM Duta Samota named Arik explained, the ship was traveling from Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara on Wednesday. They visited several islands including Kanawa, Komodo Island, Pink Beach, Padar Island, and Manjarite Island.

He said the ship was dragged by the current into a shallow area when it was about to leave Kelor Island. The ship experienced a leak and water entered from the port side of the ship.

“We asked the neighboring ships to help evacuate passengers and goods,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)