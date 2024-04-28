Hamas Broadcasts Video of ‘Psychological Terror’ of Two Israeli Hostages

Gaza, MINA – The Islamic resistance movement Hamas broadcast a video of the ‘psychological terror’ of two Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

Al Jazeera reported, the video released on Saturday was similar to previous captive videos published by the group, which Israel condemned as “psychological terrorism”.

Footage shows the two hostages calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to make a deal to secure their release.

The two Israeli men, identified as Keith Siegel (64), and Omri Miran (47), spoke one by one in front of an empty backdrop.

They sent their love to his family and asked to be released.

Miran was taken prisoner from his home in the Nahal Oz community in front of his wife and two young daughters in a surprise Al-Qassam attack on October 7, 2023.

“I have been here in Hamas captivity for 202 days,” he said.

“The situation here is unpleasant, difficult and there are a lot of bombs,” Miran said in the recording, indicating it was taken earlier this week.

“It’s time to reach an agreement that will get us out of here safe and sound. “Continue to protest, so there will be an agreement,” he said.

The video emerged as Hamas said it was studying Israel’s latest rival proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza, after reports Egyptian mediators had sent a delegation to Israel to restart stalled talks.

The video was published on the Jewish holiday of Passover, when Jews traditionally celebrate the biblical story of freedom from slavery in Egypt.

Another hostage, Siegel cried as he recounted his family’s holiday celebrations last year and expressed hope that they would be reunited.

“We are in danger here, there are bombs, it is stressful and scary,” he said, burying her face in his arms and crying.

“I want to tell my family that I love you very much.

“It’s important for me that you know that I’m OK,” he continued.

This latest video comes just three days after Hamas released another video showing captive Hersh Goldberg-Polin still alive.

About 250 Israelis and foreigners were taken prisoner in attacks by Hamas fighters, which killed 1,139 people, according to an Israeli tally.

In response, Israel launched an attack on Gaza, promising to destroy Hamas and bring the captives home.

The Israeli military said 129 prisoners were still being held in Gaza, including the bodies of 34 who died in captivity.

Reported from Tel Aviv, the families and friends of the captives were relieved to see evidence that they were still alive. “

They said, “Time is running out. “We need our Prime Minister to accept any deal quickly,” said Smith, one of the hostage’s families.

Smith spoke out of protest against Netanyahu. “This protest calls for the resignation of Prime Minister Netanyahu. “We call for an end to the war and call for the release of the hostages,” he said.

“Many protesters here say Netanyahu is deliberately prolonging the war in Gaza because it saves him from being counted at the ballot box in the upcoming elections,” he added. (T/RE1/P2)

