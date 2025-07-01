Global Trade Unions Demand End to Israeli Aggression in Gaza

Ramallah, MINA –Secretary-General of the Palestine General Federation of Trade Unions (PGFTU), Shaher Saad, has lauded an international statement signed by over 52 global and Arab trade union federations. The statement demands an immediate halt to Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip, the lifting of the siege, and full support for Palestinian workers’ rights.

The list of signatories includes major unions from various continents, WAFA reported on Monday.

Saad called the statement a rare document of solidarity that reflects the living conscience of the global labor movement. He emphasized that the ongoing aggression has left more than 507,000 Palestinian workers without livelihoods, marking the most extensive humanitarian and economic disaster in decades.

The joint statement from the dozens of unions declared that the destruction in Gaza has reached unimaginable levels, with entire neighborhoods razed and workers killed simply for trying to survive. It was asserted that what is occurring is not simply warfare, but a systematic extermination targeting the very existence of a people.

Also Read: Israeli Website Hacked: 462 Soldiers and 6 Generals Killed by Iranian Missiles

The unions held the Israeli occupation fully responsible for the crimes committed, calling for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, the permanent opening of crossings, the facilitation of unlimited humanitarian and medical aid, and a halt to arms exports to Israel.

The statement also condemned the use of blockade and starvation as weapons of war, demanding the lifting of restrictions on essential goods, medical supplies, and fuel. It called for compensation for those affected, accelerated reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, and the release of all prisoners and hostages.

The signatory unions affirmed the necessity of respecting international law and Security Council resolutions, supporting the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, and rejecting settlement and annexation policies that undermine peace prospects.

The statement further revealed that workers in the West Bank suffer from escalating settler attacks, land confiscation, discrimination, and daily humiliation, describing these as forms of apartheid and ethnic cleansing carried out without international accountability.

Also Read: International Criminal Court Hit by Cyberattack

In closing, Saad urged unions worldwide to strengthen their efforts by pressuring governments and expanding international solidarity campaigns to support the rights of the Palestinian people to life, dignity, and work, ultimately aiming for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state and the fulfillment of their right to self-determination. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Norway’s Largest Pension Fund Divests from Israel-Linked Companies