SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Global Trade Unions Demand End to Israeli Aggression in Gaza

sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

7 Views

An overland aid convoy of buses and private vehicles crossed into Libya on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 as it continues its journey to Egypt, aiming to break Israel’s ongoing humanitarian blockade on the Gaza Strip (photo: Video Grab)
An overland aid convoy of buses and private vehicles crossed into Libya on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 as it continues its journey to Egypt, aiming to break Israel’s ongoing humanitarian blockade on the Gaza Strip (photo: Video Grab)

Ramallah, MINA –Secretary-General of the Palestine General Federation of Trade Unions (PGFTU), Shaher Saad, has lauded an international statement signed by over 52 global and Arab trade union federations. The statement demands an immediate halt to Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip, the lifting of the siege, and full support for Palestinian workers’ rights.

The list of signatories includes major unions from various continents, WAFA reported on Monday.

Saad called the statement a rare document of solidarity that reflects the living conscience of the global labor movement. He emphasized that the ongoing aggression has left more than 507,000 Palestinian workers without livelihoods, marking the most extensive humanitarian and economic disaster in decades.

The joint statement from the dozens of unions declared that the destruction in Gaza has reached unimaginable levels, with entire neighborhoods razed and workers killed simply for trying to survive. It was asserted that what is occurring is not simply warfare, but a systematic extermination targeting the very existence of a people.

Also Read: Israeli Website Hacked: 462 Soldiers and 6 Generals Killed by Iranian Missiles

The unions held the Israeli occupation fully responsible for the crimes committed, calling for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, the permanent opening of crossings, the facilitation of unlimited humanitarian and medical aid, and a halt to arms exports to Israel.

The statement also condemned the use of blockade and starvation as weapons of war, demanding the lifting of restrictions on essential goods, medical supplies, and fuel. It called for compensation for those affected, accelerated reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, and the release of all prisoners and hostages.

The signatory unions affirmed the necessity of respecting international law and Security Council resolutions, supporting the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, and rejecting settlement and annexation policies that undermine peace prospects.

The statement further revealed that workers in the West Bank suffer from escalating settler attacks, land confiscation, discrimination, and daily humiliation, describing these as forms of apartheid and ethnic cleansing carried out without international accountability.

Also Read: International Criminal Court Hit by Cyberattack

In closing, Saad urged unions worldwide to strengthen their efforts by pressuring governments and expanding international solidarity campaigns to support the rights of the Palestinian people to life, dignity, and work, ultimately aiming for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state and the fulfillment of their right to self-determination. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Norway’s Largest Pension Fund Divests from Israel-Linked Companies

TagIsraeli aggression Palestine General Federation of Trade Unions PGFTU

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Europe

International Criminal Court Hit by Cyberattack

  • 2 hours ago
An overland aid convoy of buses and private vehicles crossed into Libya on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 as it continues its journey to Egypt, aiming to break Israel’s ongoing humanitarian blockade on the Gaza Strip (photo: Video Grab)
International

Global Trade Unions Demand End to Israeli Aggression in Gaza

  • 2 hours ago
Israel Destroys 74 Percent of Gaza's Telecommunication Infrastructure (photo: Jaridah Al-Quds)
Palestine

Israel Destroys 74 Percent of Gaza’s Telecom Infrastructure

  • 3 hours ago
Aid seker in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

580 Killed, Over 4,200 Injured as Israel Targets Aid Seekers

  • Monday, 30 June 2025 - 16:57 WIB
Palestine

Gaza Hospitals on Verge of Collapse amid Severe Shortages and Overcrowding

  • Thursday, 26 June 2025 - 09:09 WIB
Humanitarian crisis ini Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Internet and Landline Services Down Again in Central and Southern Gaza

  • Tuesday, 17 June 2025 - 22:42 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Israel Drone Drops Leaflets Urging Resistance Movement to Surrender

  • 10 hours ago
Europe

Norway’s Largest Pension Fund Divests from Israel-Linked Companies

  • 3 hours ago
Articles

Nuclear Technology: Harm and Benefit from the Qur’anic Perspective

  • 14 hours ago
Gaza Health System Nears Total Collapse Amid Israeli Blockade (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Hospitals Face Imminent Shutdown Amid Critical Shortages

  • 12 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Military Admits Firing on Palestinians at Gaza Aid Centers

  • 9 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas Calls for Mass Mobilization to Defend Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • 3 hours ago
An overland aid convoy of buses and private vehicles crossed into Libya on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 as it continues its journey to Egypt, aiming to break Israel’s ongoing humanitarian blockade on the Gaza Strip (photo: Video Grab)
International

Global Trade Unions Demand End to Israeli Aggression in Gaza

  • 2 hours ago
International

Harvard Sues Trump Administration Over Budget Cuts

  • 10 hours ago
Palestine

Dozens of Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Police Protection

  • 9 hours ago
Israel Destroys 74 Percent of Gaza's Telecommunication Infrastructure (photo: Jaridah Al-Quds)
Palestine

Israel Destroys 74 Percent of Gaza’s Telecom Infrastructure

  • 3 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us