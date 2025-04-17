Israeli Captive in Gaza Sends Emotional Plea to Netanyahu for His Release

Gaza, MINA – Baron Barslavsky, a 21-year-old Israeli soldier held in Gaza for over 15 months, has made a desperate appeal to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging immediate action for his release, Palestine Information Center reported.

The video message, released Wednesday by the Al-Quds Brigades the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad depicts Barslavsky in visible distress as he accuses the Israeli government of abandoning him.

“My blood is on your hands, Netanyahu,” Barslavsky said. “Where are your promises to free us?” He described the harsh conditions of his captivity, citing the lack of food, medicine, and even basic hygiene due to the prolonged Israeli siege on Gaza.

“I haven’t showered in two weeks,” he added, revealing he suffers from a severe skin condition and constant physical and mental anguish.

Barslavsky also addressed Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, expressing betrayal after having voted for him in the last election. “I gave you my vote… Why have you abandoned us?” he said.

He criticized the Israeli government’s focus on securing the release of American-Israeli captive Aidan Alexander, questioning the apparent prioritization: “Is Alexander better than me?”

Barslavsky concluded by saying no captive has ever returned through military force, urging the government to reconsider its approach. “Even if you flip the world upside down, you won’t get me out this way,” he said.

In response, his family released a heart-wrenching statement: “Israel doesn’t care about our son… We are shattered, but we will fight to our last breath to bring our son home.” []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)