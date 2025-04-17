SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Captive in Gaza Sends Emotional Plea to Netanyahu for His Release

sajadi Editor : Widi - 53 minutes ago

53 minutes ago

6 Views

Baron Barslavsky, a 21-year-old Israeli soldier held in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Baron Barslavsky, a 21-year-old Israeli soldier held in Gaza (photo: PIC)

Gaza, MINA – Baron Barslavsky, a 21-year-old Israeli soldier held in Gaza for over 15 months, has made a desperate appeal to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging immediate action for his release, Palestine Information Center reported.

The video message, released Wednesday by the Al-Quds Brigades the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad depicts Barslavsky in visible distress as he accuses the Israeli government of abandoning him.

“My blood is on your hands, Netanyahu,” Barslavsky said. “Where are your promises to free us?” He described the harsh conditions of his captivity, citing the lack of food, medicine, and even basic hygiene due to the prolonged Israeli siege on Gaza.

“I haven’t showered in two weeks,” he added, revealing he suffers from a severe skin condition and constant physical and mental anguish.

Also Read: Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection

Barslavsky also addressed Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, expressing betrayal after having voted for him in the last election. “I gave you my vote… Why have you abandoned us?” he said.

He criticized the Israeli government’s focus on securing the release of American-Israeli captive Aidan Alexander, questioning the apparent prioritization: “Is Alexander better than me?”

Barslavsky concluded by saying no captive has ever returned through military force, urging the government to reconsider its approach. “Even if you flip the world upside down, you won’t get me out this way,” he said.

In response, his family released a heart-wrenching statement: “Israel doesn’t care about our son… We are shattered, but we will fight to our last breath to bring our son home.” []

Also Read: Columbia University Condemns Detention and Deportation Attempt of Palestinian Student

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAidan Alexander Al-Quds Brigades Baron Barslavsky Benjamin Netanyahu captivity family statement Gaza Gaza siege hostage crisis Israeli government Israeli Hostages Israeli Soldier Itamar Ben-Gvir military pressure Palestinian Islamic Jihad

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Baron Barslavsky, a 21-year-old Israeli soldier held in Gaza (photo: PIC)
none

Israeli Captive in Gaza Sends Emotional Plea to Netanyahu for His Release

  • 53 minutes ago
The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, released footage showing its fighters launching a rocket barrage at Israeli forces positioned east of the Netzarim axis (photo: Video Grab)
none

Al-Quds Brigades Launch Rocket Attack and Capture Drones in Gaza Operation

  • 10 hours ago
Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Gaza Hospital Director Held by Israel Faces ‘Inhumane’ Conditions, Lawyer Says

  • 11 hours ago
none

Death Toll in Gaza Rises to Over 51,000 as Israel Kills 25 Civilians 

  • 19 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Attacks Continue Across Gaza, Dozens of Civilians Killed and Injured

  • 19 hours ago
Gaza Ministry of Health Reports 39 Martyred and 124 Wounded in Last 24 Hours (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Over 1,400 Medical Workers Killed Amid Israeli Aggression on Gaza

  • 20 hours ago
Load More
America

Video Evidence Challenges Israeli Military’s Justification for Killing of Gaza Paramedics

  • Saturday, 5 April 2025 - 21:59 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Completes Siege of Rafah

  • Saturday, 12 April 2025 - 21:43 WIB
Articles

Indonesia Must Do More Than Evacuate, Gaza Needs Us to Act Now

  • Tuesday, 15 April 2025 - 20:22 WIB
none

Israeli Forces Close Ibrahimi Mosque to Muslims for Passover Celebrations

  • Tuesday, 15 April 2025 - 20:39 WIB
Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took part in an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv. (Photo: video grab)
Palestine

6,500 Israeli Academics, Parents Call for Ending Gaza War

  • Tuesday, 15 April 2025 - 22:08 WIB
International

US Cargo Planes Deliver Heavy Weapons to Israel

  • 20 hours ago
Ambulance (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Dutch FM Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Attack on Gaza Ambulance Convoy

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 14:30 WIB
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto delivered a keynote speech at the ADF Talk session during the 2025 Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), held at the Nest Convention Center in Antalya on Friday (photo: Indonesian Foreign Ministry)
Indonesia

Indonesia’s President Addresses Current Global Geopolitical Landscape

  • Saturday, 12 April 2025 - 22:24 WIB
Muslim Community in India Protests New Waqf Amendment Law (photo: India Today)
Asia

India’s Protests Against Waqf Law Changes, Over 100 People Arrested

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 07:20 WIB
Edan Alexander, an Israeli soldier held captive in Gaza (photo: video grab)
Palestine

US-Israeli Captive Accuses Governments of Abandoning Him in New Video

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 08:38 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us