SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Settlements Deepen Apartheid and Undermine Palestinian Rights: UN Official

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 minutes ago

5 minutes ago

3 Views

(Photo: Worldbulletin)

West Bank, MINA – A senior United Nations official has warned that Israel’s settlement expansion and ongoing military aggression are deepening the occupation, entrenching apartheid policies, and undermining Palestinians’ right to self-determination, Palestine Information Center reported on Wednesday.

Speaking before the UN Security Council during a session on the implementation of Resolution 2334 which calls for an end to all Israeli settlement activity in occupied Palestinian territories, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Middle East Affairs Khaled Khayari delivered a grave assessment.

Khayari stressed that continued Israeli settlement construction, including in East Jerusalem, is directly linked to rising settler violence, severe restrictions on Palestinian freedom of movement, and systematic efforts to deny Palestinians sovereignty over their land.

“These policies and actions gravely undermine the Palestinians’ inalienable right to self-determination,” he told the Council.

Also Read: At Least 29 Civilians Killed in New Israeli Strikes on Gaza

He also expressed concern over Israel’s recent decision to resume official land registration in Area C, a measure he warned could accelerate illegal settlement expansion and solidify Israeli control over large parts of the occupied West Bank.

Khayari highlighted intensifying settler attacks and frequent Israeli military raids across the West Bank, particularly in northern areas. These assaults have targeted civilians and farmland, destroying crops and homes. He condemned the demolition of Palestinian structures, including internationally funded humanitarian projects as a blatant violation of international law and a tool of forced displacement.

He further warned of Israel’s “widespread destruction” in refugee camps, where large-scale Israeli incursions have caused heavy casualties, mass displacements, and the systematic destruction of infrastructure.

Opening his remarks, Khayari addressed the situation in Gaza, where, according to UN estimates, more than 56,500 Palestinians have been killed since October 7, 2023, including 1,068 since June 17 alone.

Also Read: Israeli Airstrikes Kill and Injure Dozens in Gaza City’s Zeitoun Neighborhood

He condemned the use of humanitarian aid points as lethal ambushes, noting that at least 580 Palestinians have been killed since June 17 while trying to access food or aid convoys. One of the deadliest incidents occurred in Khan Yunis when an Israeli tank opened fire on civilians waiting for food, killing at least 50 people and injuring more than 200 others.

The UN strongly rejected the so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation”, an Israeli-American initiative as a tool for coercion and cover for killings, emphasizing that the UN does not recognize or partner with the platform.

“Israeli military operations in Gaza are turning vast areas into uninhabitable zones,” Khayari said, stressing the UN’s opposition to the forcible displacement of Palestinians, which constitutes a serious violation of international law. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Over 170 NGOs Demand End to Israeli Military-Controlled Aid Distribution in Ga

TagApartheid East Jerusalem forced displacement Gaza genocide humanitarian aid Israel Khaled Khayari occupation. Palestine Resolution 2334 Security Council SETTLEMENTS UN United States West Bank

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israeli Settlements Deepen Apartheid and Undermine Palestinian Rights: UN Official

  • 5 minutes ago
a ballistic missile of Yemen Armed Forces (photo: PIC)
International

Yemen Claims Ballistic Missile Attack on Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport

  • 15 minutes ago
Israeli attacks on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agenc)
Palestine

At Least 29 Civilians Killed in New Israeli Strikes on Gaza

  • 27 minutes ago
Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Says Israel Agreed to Terms for 60-Day Ceasefire in Gaza

  • 4 hours ago
Europe

Spanish Steel Manufacturing Ends Trade with Israel Following Public Pressure

  • 8 hours ago
Palestine

Over 170 NGOs Demand End to Israeli Military-Controlled Aid Distribution in Ga

  • 16 hours ago
Load More
Articles

Nuclear Technology: Harm and Benefit from the Qur’anic Perspective

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 09:50 WIB
Palestine

Israel Drone Drops Leaflets Urging Resistance Movement to Surrender

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 13:22 WIB
Palestine

Dozens of Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Police Protection

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 14:54 WIB
Palestine

UNRWA Calls for End to GHF’s Operations, 500 Gazans Have been Killed

  • 16 hours ago
Palestine

Over 170 NGOs Demand End to Israeli Military-Controlled Aid Distribution in Ga

  • 16 hours ago
Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Says Israel Agreed to Terms for 60-Day Ceasefire in Gaza

  • 4 hours ago
Gaza Health System Nears Total Collapse Amid Israeli Blockade (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Hospitals Face Imminent Shutdown Amid Critical Shortages

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 11:52 WIB
International

Harvard Sues Trump Administration Over Budget Cuts

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 13:36 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill and Injure Dozens in Gaza City’s Zeitoun Neighborhood

  • 6 hours ago
Palestinian resistance (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Claims Israeli Casualties in Southern Gaza Ambush

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 14:36 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us