Health Ministry Reports 418 Indonesian Hajj Pilgrims Passed Away

Jakarta, MINA – As the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage enters its 60th day, the number of Indonesian pilgrims who have died in the Holy Land continues to rise. The Indonesian Ministry of Health has reported that 418 Indonesian Hajj pilgrims have passed away.

Mohammad Imran, Head of the Health Division of the Hajj Organizing Committee in Saudi Arabia, stated that the rising death toll highlights the urgent need to tighten health eligibility criteria in the selection process for prospective pilgrims.

“Hajj is the largest mass gathering and one of the most physically demanding acts of worship for Muslims. Only those who are truly prepared both physically and mentally should be allowed to go,” Imran said in a written statement received in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Imran revealed that data from the Hajj Health Integrated Information System as of June 30, 2025, shows that the leading causes of death include cardiac-related conditions such as cardiogenic shock, acute ischemic heart disease, and acute respiratory distress syndrome in adults.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia Issues 190.000 Umrah Visas Following Hajj

The current death toll is slightly higher than the previous year, underscoring the importance of strictly applying health standards prior to departure.

To address this, the Ministry of Health has updated the Hajj health screening standards through Ministerial Decree No. HK.01.07/Menkes/508/2024, improving upon the previous regulation. The updated regulation mandates a comprehensive health assessment, covering physical, cognitive, and mental health, as well as the ability to perform daily activities.

“With the implementation of stricter health standards, we aim to screen out medically high-risk pilgrims,” Imran emphasized. “This is not only to ease the burden on health services in Saudi Arabia but also to protect the lives of the pilgrims themselves.”

He added that Hajj is not only a spiritual journey but also a physically demanding one, making health preparedness a non-negotiable requirement. [Nia]

Also Read: Kazakhstan Passes Law Banning Face Coverings in Public Places

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Health Ministry Reports 418 Indonesian Hajj Pilgrims Passed Away

