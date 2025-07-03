Prabowo Performs Umrah, Kisses the Black Stone

Makkah, MINA – President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, performed the Umrah pilgrimage in the Holy City of Makkah on Thursday. During this solemn moment, President Prabowo had the opportunity to kiss the Black Stone at the Grand Mosque.

President Prabowo was accompanied by Minister of Religious Affairs, Nasaruddin Umar, who also offered prayers for blessings upon the Indonesian nation.

“Alhamdulillah, we are here with the President of the Republic of Indonesia and have been granted this noble opportunity by Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala. May today bring blessings, and may our nation back home be a nation favored by Allah,” said Minister Nasaruddin Umar after completing the Umrah rituals.

In addition to the Minister of Religious Affairs, several other officials accompanied the President, including Coordinating Minister for Food Affairs Zulkifli Hasan, Foreign Minister Sugiono, Minister of Investment and Head of BKPM Rosan Roslani, Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya, and Head of the Hajj Organizing Body, Muchamad Irfan Yusuf.

Nasaruddin Umar also offered a prayer for Indonesia to become a prosperous and thriving nation.

“God willing, may Indonesia in the future become a prosperous and successful nation, and may the aspirations of our people be fulfilled,” he expressed.

“O Allah, bless our entire nation, bless our President, and God willing, we shall return here in good health and safety,” he added.

President Prabowo is currently in Saudi Arabia on an official working visit. Earlier, he met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss several cooperation plans, including the proposed development of an Indonesian Hajj Village. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)