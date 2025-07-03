SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Prabowo Performs Umrah, Kisses the Black Stone

sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

5 Views

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto performs Umrah (photo: Kemenag RI)
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto performs Umrah (photo: Kemenag RI)

Makkah, MINA – President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, performed the Umrah pilgrimage in the Holy City of Makkah on Thursday. During this solemn moment, President Prabowo had the opportunity to kiss the Black Stone at the Grand Mosque.

President Prabowo was accompanied by Minister of Religious Affairs, Nasaruddin Umar, who also offered prayers for blessings upon the Indonesian nation.

“Alhamdulillah, we are here with the President of the Republic of Indonesia and have been granted this noble opportunity by Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala. May today bring blessings, and may our nation back home be a nation favored by Allah,” said Minister Nasaruddin Umar after completing the Umrah rituals.

In addition to the Minister of Religious Affairs, several other officials accompanied the President, including Coordinating Minister for Food Affairs Zulkifli Hasan, Foreign Minister Sugiono, Minister of Investment and Head of BKPM Rosan Roslani, Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya, and Head of the Hajj Organizing Body, Muchamad Irfan Yusuf.

Also Read: Hajj Operations Conclude in Mecca, Pilgrims Begin Shift to Medina

Nasaruddin Umar also offered a prayer for Indonesia to become a prosperous and thriving nation.

“God willing, may Indonesia in the future become a prosperous and successful nation, and may the aspirations of our people be fulfilled,” he expressed.

“O Allah, bless our entire nation, bless our President, and God willing, we shall return here in good health and safety,” he added.

President Prabowo is currently in Saudi Arabia on an official working visit. Earlier, he met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss several cooperation plans, including the proposed development of an Indonesian Hajj Village. [Nia]

Also Read: New York Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Defies Trump’s Intimidation Tactics

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagIndonesian President Prabowo Subianto Umrah

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto performs Umrah (photo: Kemenag RI)
Asia

Prabowo Performs Umrah, Kisses the Black Stone

  • 2 hours ago
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (MBS) (photo: Kemsetneg)
Asia

Prabowo Meets Mohammed bin Salman: Strengthening Indonesia-Saudi Strategic Partnership

  • 3 hours ago
President Prabowo Welcomes Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim (photo: BPMI Setpres)
Indonesia

President Prabowo Welcomes Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim

  • Friday, 27 June 2025 - 23:15 WIB
Gazans Perform Eid al-Fitr (photo: Al Jazeera)
Asia

Pakistani Islamic Scholars Call to Action against Israel’s Aggression on Gaza

  • Tuesday, 15 April 2025 - 22:06 WIB
Asia

Over 3 Million Worshipers Perform Tarawih Prayers at Masjidil Haram

  • Tuesday, 25 March 2025 - 11:55 WIB
Indonesia

President Prabowo Inaugurates Asahan 3 Hydroelectric Power Plant in North Sumatra

  • Tuesday, 21 January 2025 - 22:06 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill and Injure Dozens in Gaza City’s Zeitoun Neighborhood

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 09:14 WIB
Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Says Israel Agreed to Terms for 60-Day Ceasefire in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 11:04 WIB
Israeli attacks on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agenc)
Palestine

At Least 29 Civilians Killed in New Israeli Strikes on Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 14:28 WIB
Palestine

Meningitis Outbreak Threatens Children in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 16:42 WIB
International

Harvard Sues Trump Administration Over Budget Cuts

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 13:36 WIB
Gaza Health System Nears Total Collapse Amid Israeli Blockade (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Hospitals Face Imminent Shutdown Amid Critical Shortages

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 11:52 WIB
Central Java Deputy Governor Taj Yasin Maimoen (photo: Humas Pemprov)
Indonesia

Central Java Santri Set for Global Education with New Scholarship Program

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 16:53 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Express Deep Sorrow over the Death of Indonesian Hospital’s Director in Gaza

  • 6 hours ago
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • 24 hours ago
Palestinian resistance (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Claims Israeli Casualties in Southern Gaza Ambush

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 14:36 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us