Israeli Army Chief Warns Gaza Ground Offensive Could Endanger Hostages

Gaza, MINA – Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has cautioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior Cabinet members that expanding the military’s ground operations in Gaza could jeopardize the lives of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

“There is a dilemma in pursuing both primary goals of the war, eliminating Hamas and recovering the hostages because at a certain point, the two may conflict on the ground,” Zamir was quoted as saying by Yedioth Ahronoth.

He stressed that a full-scale ground maneuver might lead to the loss of the hostages.

The report highlighted a growing rift between Israel’s political and military leadership over the war’s priorities. Families of the hostages responded by emphasizing that no Israeli victory can be claimed without the safe return of all captives, calling the potential loss a “national defeat.”

Also Read: Illegal Israeli Settlers Escalate Attacks on Palestinians Across West Bank

Zamir’s warning coincides with the Israeli army’s decision to issue call-up orders for tens of thousands of reservists as it prepares to expand its assault on Gaza. Netanyahu authorized the mobilization following a security consultation with Zamir, Defense Minister Israel Katz, and other officials.

Currently, Israel believes 59 of its hostages remain in Gaza, with 24 presumed alive. In contrast, over 9,900 Palestinians are imprisoned in Israel under harsh conditions, according to rights organizations.

Public opposition is intensifying, with thousands of Israelis rallying in Tel Aviv on Saturday to protest the military escalation. Protesters warned that continued aggression could lead to further hostage deaths and hinder efforts to recover remains.

Since October 2023, Israel’s campaign in Gaza has resulted in the deaths of more than 52,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children. []

Also Read: Palestinian Resistance Escalates Operations Against Israeli Forces in Rafah

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)