SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

UNRWA Calls for End to GHF’s Operations, 500 Gazans Have been Killed

sajadi Editor : Widi - 11 hours ago

11 hours ago

7 Views

Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). (Photo: UN)

Gaza, MINA – The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, has demanded the immediate cessation of operations by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), an Israel-backed US aid group operating in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Lazzarini criticized the GHF for exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, stating that its efforts have resulted in more harm than help to the civilian population.

Since the foundation began distributing aid on May 27, 2025, Lazzarini reports that at least 500 Gazans have been killed by starvation, and nearly 4,000 more have been injured while desperately attempting to access food.

The UNRWA Commissioner-General condemned the GHF for reducing the number of aid distribution points in Gaza from 400 to just four, all of which are heavily militarized and difficult to access.

Also Read: Israeli Airstrikes Kill and Injure Dozens in Gaza City’s Zeitoun Neighborhood

Lazzarini called on the United Nations to take over the aid distribution process, citing the need for a unified, international approach that adheres to humanitarian law. “Gaza’s civilian population needs aid and protection, not further militarization,” Lazzarini stated on his official X account.

The UNRWA chief’s statements were echoed by over 170 international NGOs, including Oxfam, Amnesty International, and Doctors Without Borders (MSF), who have condemned the GHF’s operations as a violation of international humanitarian standards. These organizations have called for the restoration of UN-led aid coordination in Gaza, ensuring equitable and safe distribution of resources to those in need.

Humanitarian organizations argue that the GHF’s operations have subjected civilians to even greater risks, forcing them to endure dangerous journeys through conflict zones to access a single, overcrowded distribution point. These sites, often surrounded by fences and heavily guarded, create chaotic and violent conditions where the most vulnerable populations are further endangered.

The worsening situation in Gaza follows months of intense conflict. Since Israel launched its large-scale offensive in October 2023, more than 56,500 Palestinians have been killed. Despite widespread calls for a ceasefire, the violence continues, with international organizations pressing for immediate action to stop the bloodshed. []

Also Read: Over 170 NGOs Demand End to Israeli Military-Controlled Aid Distribution in Ga

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAmnesty International Doctors Without Borders Gaza aid distribution Gaza Humanitarian Foundation Gaza Strip genocide humanitarian crisis International Court of Justice International Criminal Court Israel NGOs Oxfam Philippe Lazzarini UNRWA US aid war crimes

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill and Injure Dozens in Gaza City’s Zeitoun Neighborhood

  • 30 minutes ago
Europe

Spanish Steel Manufacturing Ends Trade with Israel Following Public Pressure

  • 3 hours ago
Palestine

Over 170 NGOs Demand End to Israeli Military-Controlled Aid Distribution in Ga

  • 10 hours ago
Palestine

UNRWA Calls for End to GHF’s Operations, 500 Gazans Have been Killed

  • 11 hours ago
Europe

International Criminal Court Hit by Cyberattack

  • 13 hours ago
America

Rashida Tlaib, 19 Congress Members Urge Trump to Stop Gaza Starvation

  • 19 hours ago
Load More
Palestine

Israel Drone Drops Leaflets Urging Resistance Movement to Surrender

  • 20 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas Calls for Mass Mobilization to Defend Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • 13 hours ago
Articles

Nuclear Technology: Harm and Benefit from the Qur’anic Perspective

  • 24 hours ago
Palestine

Dozens of Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Police Protection

  • 19 hours ago
An overland aid convoy of buses and private vehicles crossed into Libya on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 as it continues its journey to Egypt, aiming to break Israel’s ongoing humanitarian blockade on the Gaza Strip (photo: Video Grab)
International

Global Trade Unions Demand End to Israeli Aggression in Gaza

  • 13 hours ago
Europe

Spanish Steel Manufacturing Ends Trade with Israel Following Public Pressure

  • 3 hours ago
Gaza Health System Nears Total Collapse Amid Israeli Blockade (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Hospitals Face Imminent Shutdown Amid Critical Shortages

  • 22 hours ago
International

Harvard Sues Trump Administration Over Budget Cuts

  • 20 hours ago
Europe

International Criminal Court Hit by Cyberattack

  • 13 hours ago
Palestine

UNRWA Calls for End to GHF’s Operations, 500 Gazans Have been Killed

  • 11 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us