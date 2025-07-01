SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Website Hacked: 462 Soldiers and 6 Generals Killed by Iranian Missiles

sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

21 Views

Tel Aviv, MINA – The world was stunned by the leak of a classified document titled “Highly Encrypted Summary” (HES), allegedly originating from Western intelligence networks.

The report reveals the heavy losses suffered by Israel in its 12 day war with Iran casualty figures that far exceed the Israeli government’s official claims.

In a leak that has circulated widely across secret online forums, it was disclosed that Israel’s military intelligence website had been hacked, exposing shocking data:

“6 senior generals, 32 Mossad agents, 78 Shin Bet personnel, 27 Navy officers, 198 Air Force personnel, 462 active-duty soldiers, and 423 civilians all confirmed dead. The damage to the Iron Dome defense system is estimated at $11 billion.”

Also Read: International Criminal Court Hit by Cyberattack

Even more shocking, Iran’s retaliatory missiles were able to penetrate Israel’s multi-layered defense system, striking elite IDF and Mossad headquarters in the heart of Tel Aviv, as well as destroying an oil refinery in Haifa and high end residential areas in the city center. The attack has been described as a severe blow to the Israeli military.

British politician George Galloway, known for his pro-Palestinian stance, publicly shared the leaked document, further fueling its viral spread and raising serious questions about Israel’s claims of military victory.

Although Israel launched more than 180 airstrikes on Tehran and bombarded 300 sites across Iran, reports suggest that the psychological and symbolic losses for Israel were even greater. Iran, on its side, reportedly lost over 620 people, including 12 nuclear scientists and 20 senior commanders.

The ceasefire brokered by President Donald Trump on June 23 has so far only served as a temporary pause. Tensions remain high.

Also Read: Global Trade Unions Demand End to Israeli Aggression in Gaza

The HES leak has now become a new diplomatic weapon for Iran, demonstrating that this regional power can no longer be underestimated. The hidden truth has finally been exposed flipping the narrative of victory. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Norway’s Largest Pension Fund Divests from Israel-Linked Companies

TagHacking Iran-Israel tensions Israeli website

Israeli Website Hacked: 462 Soldiers and 6 Generals Killed by Iranian Missiles

