SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hamas Calls for Mass Mobilization to Defend Al-Aqsa Mosque

sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

7 Views

Israeli police accompany a group of Jewish visitors past the Dome of the Rock mosque at the al-Aqsa mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem on May 5, 2022. Clashes erupted between Israelis and Palestinians at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, after a 10-day cooling of tensions at the holy site, Israeli police said. The Israeli police said they had repelled "dozens of rioters" who had been "throwing stones and other objects" at the security forces. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)

Gaza, MINA – The Hamas movement has condemned what it described as a dangerous escalation by Israeli settlers who stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Monday, under the protection of Israeli occupation police.

In an official statement, Hamas called on Palestinians across Jerusalem, the West Bank, and within the Green Line to mobilize, remain at Al-Aqsa, and resist attempts to “Judaize” the site, as reported by the Palestinian Information Center.

According to the movement, settlers performed Talmudic rituals after forcing Palestinian worshippers out of the sanctuary. Hamas characterized this act as part of a broader Zionist campaign to assert control over the mosque.

“The storming of Al-Aqsa and the expulsion of worshippers constitute a blatant violation of its sanctity and a continuation of the occupation’s efforts to establish new de facto realities,” the statement read.

Also Read: Israel Destroys 74 Percent of Gaza’s Telecom Infrastructure

Hamas also appealed to Arab and Islamic governments, religious institutions, and the wider Muslim world to take meaningful and coordinated action to protect Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Muslims’ first Qibla, from ongoing desecration and attempts to erase its Islamic identity.

This latest settler incursion is part of a series of provocations at Al-Aqsa, which remains a flashpoint of religious and political tension under Israeli occupation in East Jerusalem. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Dozens of Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Police Protection

Tagdefend Al-Aqsa Mosque Hamas Movement storm Al-Aqsa

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Hamas Calls for Mass Mobilization to Defend Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • 3 hours ago
Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque After Six-Day Closure

  • Saturday, 21 June 2025 - 13:49 WIB
Indonesia

AWG Presidium: Supporting Gaza Is Defending Al-Aqsa and Muslim Dignity

  • Friday, 13 June 2025 - 06:35 WIB
Palestine

Dozens of Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Police Protection

  • Thursday, 29 May 2025 - 21:17 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Welcomes ICJ Hearings to Hold Israel Accountable for Gaza Crimes

  • Monday, 28 April 2025 - 23:01 WIB
Al-Qassam Hands over Six Israeli Captives to Red Cross (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Captives Speak Out in Video: Accuse Government of Silencing Their Voices

  • Tuesday, 25 March 2025 - 09:14 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Israel Drone Drops Leaflets Urging Resistance Movement to Surrender

  • 10 hours ago
Europe

Norway’s Largest Pension Fund Divests from Israel-Linked Companies

  • 3 hours ago
Articles

Nuclear Technology: Harm and Benefit from the Qur’anic Perspective

  • 14 hours ago
Gaza Health System Nears Total Collapse Amid Israeli Blockade (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Hospitals Face Imminent Shutdown Amid Critical Shortages

  • 12 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Military Admits Firing on Palestinians at Gaza Aid Centers

  • 9 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas Calls for Mass Mobilization to Defend Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • 3 hours ago
An overland aid convoy of buses and private vehicles crossed into Libya on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 as it continues its journey to Egypt, aiming to break Israel’s ongoing humanitarian blockade on the Gaza Strip (photo: Video Grab)
International

Global Trade Unions Demand End to Israeli Aggression in Gaza

  • 2 hours ago
International

Harvard Sues Trump Administration Over Budget Cuts

  • 10 hours ago
Palestine

Dozens of Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Police Protection

  • 9 hours ago
Israel Destroys 74 Percent of Gaza's Telecommunication Infrastructure (photo: Jaridah Al-Quds)
Palestine

Israel Destroys 74 Percent of Gaza’s Telecom Infrastructure

  • 3 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us