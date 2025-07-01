Hamas Calls for Mass Mobilization to Defend Al-Aqsa Mosque

Gaza, MINA – The Hamas movement has condemned what it described as a dangerous escalation by Israeli settlers who stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Monday, under the protection of Israeli occupation police.

In an official statement, Hamas called on Palestinians across Jerusalem, the West Bank, and within the Green Line to mobilize, remain at Al-Aqsa, and resist attempts to “Judaize” the site, as reported by the Palestinian Information Center.

According to the movement, settlers performed Talmudic rituals after forcing Palestinian worshippers out of the sanctuary. Hamas characterized this act as part of a broader Zionist campaign to assert control over the mosque.

“The storming of Al-Aqsa and the expulsion of worshippers constitute a blatant violation of its sanctity and a continuation of the occupation’s efforts to establish new de facto realities,” the statement read.

Hamas also appealed to Arab and Islamic governments, religious institutions, and the wider Muslim world to take meaningful and coordinated action to protect Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Muslims’ first Qibla, from ongoing desecration and attempts to erase its Islamic identity.

This latest settler incursion is part of a series of provocations at Al-Aqsa, which remains a flashpoint of religious and political tension under Israeli occupation in East Jerusalem. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

