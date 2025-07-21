Massacre of Starving Civilians in Gaza Is a Major Crime: Hamas

Gaza, MINA – In a statement issued on Sunday, Hamas stressed that what is happening in Gaza constitutes a major crime, in which killing, starvation, and thirst are being used as tools of ethnic cleansing and genocide.

“The massacre committed by the terrorist occupation forces against starving civilians at a humanitarian aid distribution point near the Zikim area in northern Gaza which left more than sixty people dead and dozens wounded represents a brutal escalation in the genocide campaign,” Hamas said, as reported by Palinfo.

Hamas called on the international community to immediately intervene to end this humanitarian catastrophe, which is being intensified by the occupation government led by war criminal Netanyahu.

“How can the world remain silent over the deaths of more than seventy children due to malnutrition, while the majority of Gaza’s population faces mass death as a result of the siege and starvation policies imposed by the occupation over the past 140 days?” the Movement stated.

Also Read: Netanyahu Seeks to Prolong the War Until Elections: Former Minister

“How can the world and every person with a living conscience, accept that thousands of tons of humanitarian aid remain piled up behind the Rafah crossing while people in Gaza are dying of hunger, thirst, and disease?” it added.

Hamas held Israel and the United States fully responsible for these crimes and called for an urgent international investigation into the suspicious mechanisms of the American-Israeli aid delivery system, which has turned into a tool of systematic killing of civilians.

The group also urged the United Nations and all humanitarian organizations to take immediate action to halt this catastrophe and to demand the immediate opening of the Rafah crossing for the delivery of the stockpiled aid away from Israeli control.

Finally, Hamas called on Arab and Islamic countries to fulfill their religious, national, and humanitarian responsibilities and to act swiftly to lift the siege on Gaza and support the steadfast Palestinian people in defending their land. [Nia]

Also Read: Israeli Soldier Commits Suicide at Training Base, Adding to Military Deaths Linked to Gaza War

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)