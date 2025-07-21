SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Massacre of Starving Civilians in Gaza Is a Major Crime: Hamas

sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

3 Views

Gaza, MINA – In a statement issued on Sunday, Hamas stressed that what is happening in Gaza constitutes a major crime, in which killing, starvation, and thirst are being used as tools of ethnic cleansing and genocide.

“The massacre committed by the terrorist occupation forces against starving civilians at a humanitarian aid distribution point near the Zikim area in northern Gaza which left more than sixty people dead and dozens wounded represents a brutal escalation in the genocide campaign,” Hamas said, as reported by Palinfo.

Hamas called on the international community to immediately intervene to end this humanitarian catastrophe, which is being intensified by the occupation government led by war criminal Netanyahu.

“How can the world remain silent over the deaths of more than seventy children due to malnutrition, while the majority of Gaza’s population faces mass death as a result of the siege and starvation policies imposed by the occupation over the past 140 days?” the Movement stated.

Also Read: Netanyahu Seeks to Prolong the War Until Elections: Former Minister

“How can the world and every person with a living conscience, accept that thousands of tons of humanitarian aid remain piled up behind the Rafah crossing while people in Gaza are dying of hunger, thirst, and disease?” it added.

Hamas held Israel and the United States fully responsible for these crimes and called for an urgent international investigation into the suspicious mechanisms of the American-Israeli aid delivery system, which has turned into a tool of systematic killing of civilians.

The group also urged the United Nations and all humanitarian organizations to take immediate action to halt this catastrophe and to demand the immediate opening of the Rafah crossing for the delivery of the stockpiled aid away from Israeli control.

Finally, Hamas called on Arab and Islamic countries to fulfill their religious, national, and humanitarian responsibilities and to act swiftly to lift the siege on Gaza and support the steadfast Palestinian people in defending their land. [Nia]

Also Read: Israeli Soldier Commits Suicide at Training Base, Adding to Military Deaths Linked to Gaza War

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagGaza starvation Hamas Movement

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Massacre of Starving Civilians in Gaza Is a Major Crime: Hamas

  • 2 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas Claims Mortar Attack on Israeli Troops in Southern Gaza

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 13:39 WIB
the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Hamas Demands End to Israel’s ‘Lethal’ Aid Delivery in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 8 July 2025 - 21:29 WIB
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Demands Permanent Cessation to Gaza War in Ceasefire Talks

  • Saturday, 5 July 2025 - 07:06 WIB
Palestine

Israel Continues Genocidal War on Gaza Amidst Famine and Displacement

  • Friday, 4 July 2025 - 13:52 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Calls for Mass Mobilization to Defend Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 20:35 WIB
Load More
Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Syrian President: Israel’s Destabilization Plans Foiled by State and International Mediation

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 13:20 WIB
Palestine

Two Israeli Soldiers Seriously Injured in Gaza Explosion

  • Sunday, 20 July 2025 - 11:20 WIB
Rocket Fire from Yemen to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Military Claims to Intercept Rocket Fired from Northern Gaza

  • Saturday, 19 July 2025 - 11:38 WIB
Palestine

Israel’s “Humanitarian City” Plan for Gaza Fails Amid Military Rejection

  • Wednesday, 16 July 2025 - 22:02 WIB
Indonesia

BKSAP Establishes Indonesia-Palestine Friendship Society

  • Friday, 18 July 2025 - 18:02 WIB
Gaza European Hospital Bombed, Second Israeli Hospital Strike Within 24 Hours (photo: Video Grab)
Palestine

Seven UN Agencies: Fuel Shortage Puts Gaza in Critical Health Crisis

  • Monday, 14 July 2025 - 14:44 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Claims Mortar Attack on Israeli Troops in Southern Gaza

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 13:39 WIB
Palestine

ICC Rejects Israel’s Request to Cancel Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 21:35 WIB
Palestine

Former Israeli Hostage Urges Netanyahu to End Genocide in Gaza

  • Sunday, 20 July 2025 - 18:48 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us