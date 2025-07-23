Addameer Human Rights Group: Starvation in Gaza Constitutes a Grave Violation

Gaza, MINA – The Addameer Human Rights Association in Gaza has warned of an escalating humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip, calling the situation a serious violation of human rights and international law.

In a statement reported by Al-Quds newspaper on Tuesdad, Addameer stressed that starvation is devastating children, pregnant women, the elderly, the sick, and persons with disabilities.

The organization attributed the crisis to the continued denial of humanitarian aid and relief by Israeli occupation forces since March 2, 2025.

“The ongoing blockade threatens imminent mass death among Gaza’s population,” the statement added.

Addameer stated that the systematic and deliberate denial of food and essential needs has driven starvation in Gaza to unprecedented levels, with thousands of families unable to meet even their minimum daily food requirements.

According to the group’s observations, worsening famine conditions have led to the deaths of more than 72 children from malnutrition, including over 30 who died in just the past 48 hours.

More than 70,000 children are suffering from severe malnutrition, while about 60,000 pregnant women are experiencing hunger and dehydration, with 11,000 in life-threatening condition.

The famine has also placed approximately 350,000 patients with chronic illnesses at risk due to the severe shortage of medicines and healthcare.

An estimated 40 patients are dying each day particularly those with cancer and kidney failure due to the lack of adequate medical treatment.

Addameer also confirmed that its staff in Gaza can no longer carry out their work due to the deterioration of their health as a result of starvation and dire living conditions.

The organization emphasized that starvation constitutes a grave breach of Article 55 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, which obligates occupying powers to ensure the provision of food and medical supplies to civilian populations.

What is happening in Gaza amounts to a crime of collective punishment and a serious violation of international humanitarian law, which prohibits targeting civilians, starving them, or using aid as a tool of coercion or blackmail.

Addameer expressed deep concern over the silence of the international community, describing it as de facto complicity in these crimes. The continued blockade of food and medicine for over four months is, according to the group, a disgrace to humanity and a crime that must be held accountable.

The organization called on the international community to go beyond statements and uphold its moral and legal responsibilities to more than two million besieged people facing starvation in the 21st century.

Addameer urged the United Nations and its relevant agencies, particularly the World Food Programme (WFP) and UNRWA, to take immediate action and exert serious pressure to open crossings and allow unconditional humanitarian aid into Gaza.

It also called on the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories and the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders to urgently intervene and ensure the protection of civilians, including human rights defenders in the Gaza Strip. [Nia]

