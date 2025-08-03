SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hundreds of Tunisians Protest Gaza Starvation Genocide

sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

6 Views

Photo: PIC

Tunis, MINA – Hundreds of Tunisian activists held a protest in downtown Tunis on Saturday night, condemning the ongoing starvation genocide and blockade imposed by the Zionist occupation in the Gaza Strip for more than 21 months.

The demonstration was part of weekly protests organized by the Palestine Support Association in Tunisia as an act of solidarity with Gaza, according to Al-Quds Al-Arabi.

This marks the 94th protest held by the association since the start of the genocidal war on October 7, 2023.

Murad Al-Yaqoubi, spokesperson for the Palestine Support Association, emphasized,

Also Read: Protests in Several European Cities Condemn Genocide and Starvation in Gaza

“We will continue organizing these weekly protests because the injustice and aggression against Gaza have not stopped.”

He added, “Today, we are chanting slogans against the starvation in Gaza.”

“Open the crossings! Stop your crimes!” protesters shouted.

Al-Yaqoubi also stressed that people around the world in the West, as well as in Arab and Muslim countries continue to mobilize and put pressure on their governments to end the starvation in Gaza. [Nia]

Also Read: Slovenia Becomes First European Nation to Ban All Arms Trade with Israel

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagGaza starvation Tuniasian

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

International

Hundreds of Tunisians Protest Gaza Starvation Genocide

  • 2 hours ago
Handala Ship (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Foreign Activists on Gaza Aid Ship Launch Hunger Strike Over Israeli Detention

  • Tuesday, 29 July 2025 - 07:41 WIB
Palestine

Addameer Human Rights Group: Starvation in Gaza Constitutes a Grave Violation

  • Wednesday, 23 July 2025 - 13:08 WIB
Afghan children suffer from food shortages due to the war (Photo: Fadingmeta.com
Palestine

Egypt’s Al-Azhar Calls to Save Gaza from Starvation

  • Wednesday, 23 July 2025 - 10:50 WIB
Palestine

Massacre of Starving Civilians in Gaza Is a Major Crime: Hamas

  • Tuesday, 22 July 2025 - 04:47 WIB
Israeli attacks on Gaza Kill Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

14,000 Infants at Risk as Aid to Gaza Falls Drastically Short

  • Wednesday, 21 May 2025 - 23:59 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesia Declares August 18, National Holiday

  • 17 hours ago
Europe

Finland Signals Readiness to Recognize Palestine Amid International Momentum

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 14:04 WIB
Palestine

Hamas: Resistance and Armament Are National Rights

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 19:21 WIB
Palestine

Gaza Factions Welcome New York Declaration on Palestinian Statehood

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 22:52 WIB
Palestine

Illegal Israeli Settlers Plan Mass Invasion of Al-Aqsa Mosque for Tisha B’Av

  • 6 hours ago
A man carries the starved body of 4-month-old Yahya al-Najjar who died of severe malnutrition as food crisis continues due to Israeli blockade, in Khan Yunis, Gaza on July 20, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Seven More Die of Starvation in Gaza, Death Toll Reaches 169

  • 16 hours ago
Indonesia

Thousands Beat Pots and Pans to Symbolize Starvation in Gaza

  • 5 hours ago
Indonesia

Jakarta Weather This Friday Will Be Sunny All Day

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 14:08 WIB
Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions (photo: PIC)
Tausiyah

Friday Sermon: Colonialism on Earth Must Be Abolished

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 19:28 WIB
Nearly 20,000 Indonesians gathered in Jakarta’s Patung Kuda area on Sunday, May 18 2025 a massive show of solidarity with Palestine (photo: Sidik/MINA)
Indonesia

MUI Calls on Muslims to Attend the Grand Rally to Save Gaza in Jakarta

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 22:54 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us