Hundreds of Tunisians Protest Gaza Starvation Genocide

Tunis, MINA – Hundreds of Tunisian activists held a protest in downtown Tunis on Saturday night, condemning the ongoing starvation genocide and blockade imposed by the Zionist occupation in the Gaza Strip for more than 21 months.

The demonstration was part of weekly protests organized by the Palestine Support Association in Tunisia as an act of solidarity with Gaza, according to Al-Quds Al-Arabi.

This marks the 94th protest held by the association since the start of the genocidal war on October 7, 2023.

Murad Al-Yaqoubi, spokesperson for the Palestine Support Association, emphasized,

“We will continue organizing these weekly protests because the injustice and aggression against Gaza have not stopped.”

He added, “Today, we are chanting slogans against the starvation in Gaza.”

“Open the crossings! Stop your crimes!” protesters shouted.

Al-Yaqoubi also stressed that people around the world in the West, as well as in Arab and Muslim countries continue to mobilize and put pressure on their governments to end the starvation in Gaza. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)