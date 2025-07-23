SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Egypt’s Al-Azhar Calls to Save Gaza from Starvation

Afghan children suffer from food shortages due to the war (Photo: Fadingmeta.com
Cairo, MINA – Egypt’s Al-Azhar Al-Sharif has issued a humanitarian appeal to the global community to save the people of Gaza from the deadly starvation caused by the Israeli occupation.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Al-Azhar called on “those whose consciences are still alive” to fulfill their humanitarian responsibilities, urging the world to act immediately to save those besieged in Gaza, according to Quds Press.

“They are trapped between relentless bombings, the shadows of starvation and thirst, and a severe shortage of basic necessities, including water, food, and medicine,” the statement said.

The declaration noted that human conscience is being tested as the world watches thousands of innocent children, women, and civilians being brutally killed.

Also Read: Deadly Child Malnutrition in Gaza Reaches Catastrophic Level Amid Aid Restrictions

Al-Azhar stressed that the deliberate starvation taking place in Gaza, along with the repeated targeting of aid distribution centers and refugee shelters, constitutes a real genocide.

The statement affirmed that anyone supplying weapons to the occupying entity, or supporting it through decisions or public declarations, is a direct accomplice in this genocide and will be held accountable before God.

It also condemned the international silence, the inaction of global powers to aid the Palestinian people, and rejected any calls for the forced displacement of Gaza’s residents.

Al-Azhar held all involved in the bloodshed and the hunger crisis accountable, concluding with a stern warning to those justifying or supporting these crimes, emphasizing that divine justice will not overlook the wrongdoing of oppressors. [Nia]

Also Read: 10 More Die from Starvation in Gaza as Famine Crisis Deepens

