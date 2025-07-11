SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Hamas Claims Mortar Attack on Israeli Troops in Southern Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 9 hours ago

9 hours ago

Israeli police accompany a group of Jewish visitors past the Dome of the Rock mosque at the al-Aqsa mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem on May 5, 2022. Clashes erupted between Israelis and Palestinians at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, after a 10-day cooling of tensions at the holy site, Israeli police said. The Israeli police said they had repelled "dozens of rioters" who had been "throwing stones and other objects" at the security forces. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)

Gaza, MINA – The armed wing of the Palestinian group Hamas, the Qassam Brigades, announced on Thursday that its fighters launched a mortar attack targeting Israeli soldiers and military vehicles in southern Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to a statement by the group, the attack struck a gathering of Israeli troops and vehicles with heavy and medium-caliber mortar shells in the Al-Bedaw area, located north of Khan Younis.

This latest development follows a similar incident reported just a day earlier, in which Hamas claimed to have killed an Israeli soldier and captured his weapon after a failed abduction operation in the same region. The Israeli army has since confirmed the claim.

Hamas also released video footage allegedly showing its fighters engaging Israeli forces in the Abasan al-Kabira area, east of Khan Younis. The video depicts attacks on two Israeli tanks and two military bulldozers.

Also Read: UNRWA Condemns Israel’s Plan to Forcibly Displace Palestinians to Rafah

The Israeli military continues its offensive on Gaza despite mounting international demands for a ceasefire. Since the beginning of the campaign on October 7, 2023, nearly 56,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children have been killed, according to local health authorities. The ongoing conflict has devastated the enclave, triggering widespread hunger and disease. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Trump Surprised by Israeli Soldier’s Praise for Hamas

TagAl-Qassam Brigades Hamas Movement Israeli Soldiers in Gaza

Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Massacre in Deir al-Balah: Israeli Airstrike Kills Civilians Awaiting Aid

  • Thursday, 10 July 2025 - 21:04 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB
Indonesia

Jambi Province Marks 10th of Muharram by Providing Aid for Orphans

  • Monday, 7 July 2025 - 13:47 WIB
Pacu Jalur Culture (photo: Wonderful Image)
Indonesia

Boy Dancer Puts Pacu Jalur Culture on the Global Stage

  • Monday, 7 July 2025 - 21:32 WIB
