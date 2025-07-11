Hamas Claims Mortar Attack on Israeli Troops in Southern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The armed wing of the Palestinian group Hamas, the Qassam Brigades, announced on Thursday that its fighters launched a mortar attack targeting Israeli soldiers and military vehicles in southern Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to a statement by the group, the attack struck a gathering of Israeli troops and vehicles with heavy and medium-caliber mortar shells in the Al-Bedaw area, located north of Khan Younis.

This latest development follows a similar incident reported just a day earlier, in which Hamas claimed to have killed an Israeli soldier and captured his weapon after a failed abduction operation in the same region. The Israeli army has since confirmed the claim.

Hamas also released video footage allegedly showing its fighters engaging Israeli forces in the Abasan al-Kabira area, east of Khan Younis. The video depicts attacks on two Israeli tanks and two military bulldozers.

The Israeli military continues its offensive on Gaza despite mounting international demands for a ceasefire. Since the beginning of the campaign on October 7, 2023, nearly 56,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children have been killed, according to local health authorities. The ongoing conflict has devastated the enclave, triggering widespread hunger and disease. []

