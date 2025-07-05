SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hamas Demands Permanent Cessation to Gaza War in Ceasefire Talks

sajadi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

16 Views

Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has declared it requires international guarantees for the latest United States-backed ceasefire proposal. Hamas insists a truce will only be accepted if it genuinely leads to a permanent cessation of Israeli military aggression in the Gaza Strip.

This statement comes amid escalating Israeli airstrikes that killed at least 59 Gaza residents on Thursday, adding to the mounting death toll in a conflict ongoing since October 2023.

A source close to Hamas revealed the group is not content with merely a 60-day pause in fighting. “A ceasefire will only be accepted if there is certainty that the war will truly end,” the source told Wafa on Friday.

Mediators from Egypt and Qatar are actively working to persuade the United States and other nations to provide written assurances that the pause in fighting will be utilized to reach an agreement for a total cessation of the war.

Also Read: Israeli Forces and Settlers Escalate Raids and Attacks Across West Bank

Meanwhile, a senior Israeli official stated that Tel Aviv has drafted technical steps to approve the ceasefire and hostage exchange proposal. Another source indicated that Israel is awaiting an official response from Hamas by Friday.

US President Donald Trump previously announced that Israel had agreed to a 60-day ceasefire to allow for further negotiations.

Under the proposed details, Hamas would release 10 living Israeli hostages and hand over the remains of 18 others. In exchange, Israel would free a number of Palestinian prisoners. Additionally, humanitarian aid is slated to immediately enter Gaza, and Israeli forces would gradually withdraw from several areas.

This ceasefire is intended to be an initial step towards negotiations for a permanent end to the conflict.

Also Read: Israel Continues Genocidal War on Gaza Amidst Famine and Displacement

However, amidst intense diplomatic efforts, the situation in Gaza continues to worsen. The latest Israeli attacks have caused a surge in casualties, underscoring the critical need for a just and comprehensive political resolution for the Palestinian people, who continue to endure immense suffering and a major humanitarian crisis. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Records Highest Military Death Toll Since Start of the Year

TagGaza Ceasefire Hamas Movement permanent ceasefire

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Demands Permanent Cessation to Gaza War in Ceasefire Talks

  • 1 hour ago
Palestine

Israel Continues Genocidal War on Gaza Amidst Famine and Displacement

  • 19 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas Calls for Mass Mobilization to Defend Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 20:35 WIB
Hamas Hands over Israeli Captives in Gaza to Red Cross (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Turkish Intelligence Chief Meets Hamas to Discuss Ceasefire

  • Monday, 30 June 2025 - 23:28 WIB
Palestinian Fighters Hand Over Bodies of Four Israeli Hostages in Gaza (photo: Screenshoot)
Palestine

Hamas Reaffirms its Commitment of Gaza Ceasefire Efforts

  • Thursday, 26 June 2025 - 13:35 WIB
Ongoing Israeli Airstrikes Kill Five Civilians, Injure Dozens in Gaza and Khan Younes ,(photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Qatar Pushes for Gaza Ceasefire as Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

  • Wednesday, 18 June 2025 - 23:53 WIB
Load More
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (MBS) (photo: BPMI Setpres)
International

Prabowo, Prince MBS Call for Concrete Action to End Gaza Crisis

  • 11 hours ago
International

Harvard Sues Trump Administration Over Budget Cuts

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 13:36 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Express Deep Sorrow over the Death of Indonesian Hospital’s Director in Gaza

  • Thursday, 3 July 2025 - 13:01 WIB
Asia

Saudi Arabia Issues 190.000 Umrah Visas Following Hajj

  • Thursday, 3 July 2025 - 20:35 WIB
International

Israeli Website Hacked: 462 Soldiers and 6 Generals Killed by Iranian Missiles

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 21:15 WIB
Tausiyah

Fryday Sermon: Hijrah in the Struggle for the Liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestine

  • 1 hour ago
Photo: Global Rovers
Asia

Myanmar Military Attacks Ayeyarwady Villages: 9 Dead, 20 Wounded

  • 10 hours ago
Gaza Health System Nears Total Collapse Amid Israeli Blockade (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Hospitals Face Imminent Shutdown Amid Critical Shortages

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 11:52 WIB
Central Java Deputy Governor Taj Yasin Maimoen (photo: Humas Pemprov)
Indonesia

Central Java Santri Set for Global Education with New Scholarship Program

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 16:53 WIB
Ongoing Israeli military aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

15 Civilians Killed in Israeli Airstrikes on Al-Nuseirat Refugee Camp in Central Gaza

  • Thursday, 3 July 2025 - 07:23 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us