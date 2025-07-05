Hamas Demands Permanent Cessation to Gaza War in Ceasefire Talks

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has declared it requires international guarantees for the latest United States-backed ceasefire proposal. Hamas insists a truce will only be accepted if it genuinely leads to a permanent cessation of Israeli military aggression in the Gaza Strip.

This statement comes amid escalating Israeli airstrikes that killed at least 59 Gaza residents on Thursday, adding to the mounting death toll in a conflict ongoing since October 2023.

A source close to Hamas revealed the group is not content with merely a 60-day pause in fighting. “A ceasefire will only be accepted if there is certainty that the war will truly end,” the source told Wafa on Friday.

Mediators from Egypt and Qatar are actively working to persuade the United States and other nations to provide written assurances that the pause in fighting will be utilized to reach an agreement for a total cessation of the war.

Meanwhile, a senior Israeli official stated that Tel Aviv has drafted technical steps to approve the ceasefire and hostage exchange proposal. Another source indicated that Israel is awaiting an official response from Hamas by Friday.

US President Donald Trump previously announced that Israel had agreed to a 60-day ceasefire to allow for further negotiations.

Under the proposed details, Hamas would release 10 living Israeli hostages and hand over the remains of 18 others. In exchange, Israel would free a number of Palestinian prisoners. Additionally, humanitarian aid is slated to immediately enter Gaza, and Israeli forces would gradually withdraw from several areas.

This ceasefire is intended to be an initial step towards negotiations for a permanent end to the conflict.

However, amidst intense diplomatic efforts, the situation in Gaza continues to worsen. The latest Israeli attacks have caused a surge in casualties, underscoring the critical need for a just and comprehensive political resolution for the Palestinian people, who continue to endure immense suffering and a major humanitarian crisis. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

