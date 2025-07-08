SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Hamas Demands End to Israel’s ‘Lethal’ Aid Delivery in Gaza

sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

5 Views

the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) (photo: PIC)
Gaza, MINA – Hamas has called for the reinstatement of an international mechanism for aid delivery in the Gaza Strip under the supervision of the United Nations and competent agencies. The group also condemned the continued use of a “lethal” aid delivery system by the Israeli occupation.

“The Israeli occupation’s crimes against defenseless civilians in the Gaza Strip continue through a lethal aid mechanism, which has turned into a managed death trap, under US guise, by Israeli forces,” Hamas said in a statement on Tuesday, as reported by Palinfo.

Hamas accused the Israeli army of directly and deliberately targeting schools and displacement centers with the aim of killing and wounding dozens of displaced families daily.

The group also pointed to Israel’s systematic attacks on Gaza’s already devastated healthcare system, particularly hospitals and medical centers.

“In addition to the starvation campaign, the occupation army has escalated its targeting of several water desalination plants in the Gaza Strip, using thirst as a weapon, along with starvation, against hundreds of thousands of civilians,” Hamas added.

The movement stressed the need for the international community, its institutions, and Arab and Islamic countries to shoulder their legal and moral responsibilities in this regard and take serious and urgent action to curb Israeli war crimes in Gaza. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

