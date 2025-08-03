Gaza Starvation Crisis Deepens: 6 More Die, Including Children

Gaza, MINA – The humanitarian disaster in Gaza has worsened as six more Palestinians, including children, died from starvation within the last 24 hours, the Palestinian Health Ministry announced on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reported.

This brings the total number of starvation-related deaths since October 2023 to 175, including 93 children, as Israel’s blockade continues to choke off critical supplies of food, water, and medicine.

The ministry blamed the deaths on both the ongoing Israeli siege and the poor aid distribution by the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. The foundation, though presented as a lifeline, has been criticized for failing to deliver essential aid to the most affected areas.

Since launching military aggression in October 2023, Israeli forces have killed over 60,400 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in defiance of international calls for a ceasefire. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)