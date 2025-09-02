SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Hamas Leader Rejects Reported US Plan to Evacuate Gaza: “Gaza Is Not for Sale”

Gaza, MINA – Hamas political bureau member Basem Naim has sharply criticized a reported US-backed proposal to evacuate the Gaza Strip’s population and transform the territory into an economic and tourism hub under American control. Speaking in response to the report published by The Washington Post, Naim firmly declared, “Gaza is not for sale.”

Using a Palestinian proverb, “Drown it and drink its water” to emphasize his disapproval, Naim stressed that Gaza is not a forgotten place, but an integral part of the Palestinian homeland. He said the Palestinian people and Hamas completely reject the reported plan.

The 38-page proposal reportedly envisions a ten-year US administration over Gaza, during which over two million Palestinians would be temporarily relocated either abroad or to so-called “safe zones” inside Gaza. The long-term goal, according to the report, is to transform the territory into a high-tech industrial and tourism center.

Under the plan, Palestinians would be given financial incentives, including $5,000 in cash and one year of rent and food support in exchange for voluntarily leaving their homes. Property owners would be offered the option to trade their land for apartments in newly built smart cities or to sell their property outright.

A fund called the Gaza Reconstruction, Economic Acceleration & Transformation Trust (GREAT Trust) would be established to implement and finance the plan. The initiative is said to originate from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, reportedly set up by Israelis and backed by both Israel and the United States.

The proposal was allegedly discussed in a recent White House meeting attended by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, and Jared Kushner. The US State Department has not yet issued a statement regarding the report. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

