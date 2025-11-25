SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

US-Backed Gaza Aid Group Ends Mission Amid Controversy Over Delivery and Safety

sajadi Editor : Widi - 10 hours ago

10 hours ago

11 Views

Israeli Aid distributions become dead trap (Photo: Anadolu Anjansi)

Gaza, MINA – The US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) announced on Monday the end of its mission in Gaza, nine months after it was established as an alternative to traditional UN aid channels.

In a statement, the organization said it had “successfully completed its emergency mission” after delivering more than 187 million free meals directly to civilians.

GHF Executive Director John Acree stated the group was winding down operations, claiming it had “succeeded in our mission of showing there’s a better way to deliver aid to Gazans.”

He added that the GHF’s model would be adopted by the Civil Military Coordination Center and other international organizations.

Also Read: UNRWA: 90% of Gaza’s Population Depends on Humanitarian Aid Amid Israeli Restrictions

However, the UN distanced itself from the organization, with spokesman Stephane Dujarric telling reporters, “We never worked with them.” The GHF, created by the US and Israel to replace the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), had faced significant criticism throughout its operation for failing to meet agreed-upon aid delivery levels and for security failures at distribution points.

The organization faced particular scrutiny after deadly incidents at its aid distribution centers, including a stampede in southern Gaza on May 27, 2025, where thousands of Palestinians rushed for food amid chaotic conditions.

The GHF’s closure comes as Israel continues to violate the October 10 ceasefire agreement, which stipulated that 600 trucks of aid should enter Gaza daily. Instead, Israel has allowed only about 200 trucks per day while launching almost daily attacks that have killed at least 342 Palestinians since the ceasefire began.

The broader Israeli military aggression, ongoing since October 2023, has killed nearly 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,900, reducing most of the enclave to rubble.[]

Also Read: Two Million Israelis Face Looming Mental Health Crisis Amid Gaza War

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

US-Backed Gaza Aid Group Ends Mission Amid Controversy Over Delivery and Safety

Israeli deadly Airstrikes on Gaza (photo Anadolu Agency)
News Channel

About Us