Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Drone Drops Leaflets Urging Resistance Movement to Surrender

sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

6 Views

Israel's Attack on Gaza's Infrastructure

Gaza, MINA – A number of Zionist drones dropped provocative leaflets targeting the resistance movement over Al-Bureij refugee camp in Gaza.

The Resistance Security in the Gaza Strip warned on Monday that the leaflets were part of a psychological warfare campaign launched by the Zionist forces, aimed at weakening the frontlines and inciting the public against the resistance movement.

The Resistance Security stated that this act is part of the occupation’s ongoing efforts to undermine the morale of the Palestinian people, urging residents to ignore the content of the leaflets and to refrain from distributing them in any form.

The Resistance Security also urged media professionals and activists to refrain from publishing or disseminating the content of the provocative leaflets.

Also Read: Dozens of Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Police Protection

They further called on the public to continue contributing to raising awareness and confronting the psychological warfare tactics aimed at undermining the steadfastness of the people amid the ongoing aggression. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Palestinian Resistance Claims Israeli Casualties in Southern Gaza Ambush

TagGaza war Israeli drone

