Israeli Military Operations Kill 20 Hostages in Gaza: Haaretz

Gaza, MINA – At least 54 Israeli hostages in Gaza were placed in grave danger by Israel’s military operations, with 20 confirmed dead, according to an investigative report by Haaretz published Friday as quoted Anadolu Agency.

The deaths reportedly occurred either as a direct result of Israeli airstrikes or because hostages were executed by their captors due to military actions nearby.

The investigation, covering the 601 days of conflict since the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led attack, casts doubt on the Israeli army’s claims of taking maximum precautions to protect hostages. Despite efforts to avoid strikes where hostages were confirmed to be located, the army authorized attacks within what it called a “safe distance” of several hundred meters.

A military source told Haaretz, “The more strikes there are, the greater the risk.” Another acknowledged that in the absence of intelligence on hostage locations, operations proceed regardless.

The report contradicts official narratives and adds to mounting criticism of the Israeli government’s handling of the war. Hamas has yet to respond to the specific allegations made in the report.

Israel’s offensive, launched in response to a Hamas attack that killed around 1,200 people and resulted in 250 hostages being taken, has since killed over 54,000 Palestinians, devastated Gaza’s infrastructure, and contributed to famine-like conditions in the enclave.

According to Israeli estimates, 58 hostages remain in Gaza, with 20 believed to still be alive. At the same time, over 10,000 Palestinians are being held in Israeli prisons, amid allegations of torture, starvation, and medical neglect from human rights organizations.

Critics, including families of hostages and opposition politicians, have accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of prolonging the war to preserve his far-right coalition and cling to power. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)