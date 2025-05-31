SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Military Operations Kill 20 Hostages in Gaza: Haaretz

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

26 Views

Illustration of Zionist Israeli occupation soldiers during a genocide action in the Gaza Strip. (Photo: Palinfo)

Gaza, MINA – At least 54 Israeli hostages in Gaza were placed in grave danger by Israel’s military operations, with 20 confirmed dead, according to an investigative report by Haaretz published Friday as quoted Anadolu Agency.

The deaths reportedly occurred either as a direct result of Israeli airstrikes or because hostages were executed by their captors due to military actions nearby.

The investigation, covering the 601 days of conflict since the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led attack, casts doubt on the Israeli army’s claims of taking maximum precautions to protect hostages. Despite efforts to avoid strikes where hostages were confirmed to be located, the army authorized attacks within what it called a “safe distance” of several hundred meters.

A military source told Haaretz, “The more strikes there are, the greater the risk.” Another acknowledged that in the absence of intelligence on hostage locations, operations proceed regardless.

Also Read: From Refugees to Occupiers: Dr. Wahyudi KS Unpacks the History of Zionist in Palestine

The report contradicts official narratives and adds to mounting criticism of the Israeli government’s handling of the war. Hamas has yet to respond to the specific allegations made in the report.

Israel’s offensive, launched in response to a Hamas attack that killed around 1,200 people and resulted in 250 hostages being taken, has since killed over 54,000 Palestinians, devastated Gaza’s infrastructure, and contributed to famine-like conditions in the enclave.

According to Israeli estimates, 58 hostages remain in Gaza, with 20 believed to still be alive. At the same time, over 10,000 Palestinians are being held in Israeli prisons, amid allegations of torture, starvation, and medical neglect from human rights organizations.

Critics, including families of hostages and opposition politicians, have accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of prolonging the war to preserve his far-right coalition and cling to power. []

Also Read: MER-C Indonesia Urges End to Israeli Aggression and Restoration of Gaza’s Healthcare System

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagairstrikes Benjamin Netanyahu Gaza conflict Haaretz investigation Hamas hostage deaths humanitarian crisis Israeli Hostages Israeli military operations Israeli opposition Israeli prisons military strategy October 7 Attack Palestinian Casualties war criticism

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israeli Military Operations Kill 20 Hostages in Gaza: Haaretz

  • 2 hours ago
Palestine

Fourteen Palestinians Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Displacement Camp in Gaza

  • 5 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN: Gaza Faces Catastrophic Hunger as Israeli Blockade Severely Restricts Aid

  • 8 hours ago
Ongoing Israeli Airstrikes Kill Five Civilians, Injure Dozens in Gaza and Khan Younes ,(photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Ongoing Israeli Airstrikes Kill Five Civilians, Injure Dozens in Gaza and Khan Younes

  • 10 hours ago
French President Emmanuel Macron in Berlin, Germany on March 15, 2024 [Halil Sağırkaya – Anadolu Agency]
Europe

Macron Warns of Sanctions on Israel Over Gaza Crisis

  • 11 hours ago
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Consults Palestinian Factions on US-Brokered Ceasefire Proposal

  • 20 hours ago
Load More
International

Indonesia and Al-Quds Parliamentary League Discuss Concrete Roadmap Toward Palestinian Independence

  • Tuesday, 13 May 2025 - 13:42 WIB
Indonesia

Empowering Livestock Farmers: Dompet Dhuafa Expands Qurban Program in Lampung

  • Thursday, 22 May 2025 - 15:05 WIB
Asia

Pakistan Claims to Shoot Down 25 Israeli-Made Indian Drones

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 21:11 WIB
Palestine

Israel Use Starvation as Weapon Amid Ongoing Blockade on Gaza

  • Thursday, 15 May 2025 - 11:36 WIB
Palestinian Resistance Denies Israeli Claims of Military Presence in Northern Gaza Hospital (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN Warns of Escalating Israeli Attacks on Gaza Hospitals, Deepening Health Crisis

  • Thursday, 15 May 2025 - 09:17 WIB
Israeli attacks kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill 98 Palestinians in Gaza Within 24 Hours

  • Thursday, 22 May 2025 - 17:37 WIB
Palestine

Over 200 Extremist Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection

  • Thursday, 22 May 2025 - 22:35 WIB
Articles

Dr. Joserizal Jurnalis: Founder of MER-C and Indonesia’s Humanitarian Icon on the Global Stage

  • Friday, 23 May 2025 - 20:38 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill 21 in Gaza, Including Children and Women, as Assault Intensifies

  • Sunday, 25 May 2025 - 10:18 WIB
Israel's killing of 100 Civilians on Gaza School (Photo; Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike on Gaza School Kills at Least 25, Dozens Injured

  • Monday, 26 May 2025 - 20:45 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us