In a Video, Israeli Captives Urge Israelis to Pressure Netanyahu for Their Release

Gaza, MINA – The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, released a video titled “Time is Running Out” on Saturday, showing two Israeli prisoners currently held in Gaza, Palestine Chronicle reported.

In the footage, the captives described their experience of being caught in Israeli army shelling when they emerged from a tunnel for fresh air. Despite sustaining injuries, they survived due to the efforts of Qassam fighters who pulled them back to safety.

The prisoners highlighted their dire living conditions, lacking essential supplies such as food, water, and blankets. They also contrasted their treatment by Hamas fighters with the Israeli army’s actions, accusing Israel of endangering their lives through continuous bombings.

The captives urged the Israeli public to pressure Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to secure their release, emphasizing that other freed prisoners had been ignored after their return. They ended their message with a plea: “Bring us back to life, we are dead here,” and warned against trusting the Israeli government’s stance on pressuring Hamas.

In a related development, families of Israeli prisoners held a vigil near the Israeli military headquarters in Tel Aviv, expressing deep concerns for their loved ones’ safety. They called for an urgent prisoner exchange agreement and urged US President Donald Trump to pressure Netanyahu into ending the conflict.

During the protest, family members accused Netanyahu of prioritizing his political interests over the lives of captives and soldiers, further dividing Israeli society. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

