Spanish Steel Manufacturing Ends Trade with Israel Following Public Pressure

Madrid, MINA – Spanish Steel Manufacturing giant Sidenor has officially ended all commercial dealings with Israel, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Spanish broadcaster Cadena Ser, as quoted by Anadolu Agency, the decision follows a report from Irish investigative outlet, The Ditch, which revealed that Sidenor has supplied 1,207 tons of steel bars to Israeli arm manufacturer IMI Systems over a 10-month period beginning in August 2024.

Sidenor, one of the leading specialized steel producers in Europe, stated that the financial impact of the move would be minimal, with sales to Israel making up less than 0.5% of the company’s total exports.

The company said the decision aligns with the Spanish government’s stance to halt trade with Israel in response to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Spain’s Minister of Consumer Affairs, Pablo Bustinduy, commented on Bluesky that Sidenor had “given in to social pressure,” and called on other Spanish companies to cut ties with what he described as “the occupation, apartheid and genocide of the Palestinian people.”

Spain has emerged as one of Europe’s strongest critics of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, which has reportedly killed over 56,600 people and caused a humanitarian crisis. Despite announcing a freeze on arms exports to Israel, Spain has faced criticism over reports that some weapons contracts are still in effect.

In 2024, Spain formally recognized Palestinian statehood and recently, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez condemned the European Union for not suspending its trade agreement with Israel, citing “flagrant violations” of the treaty’s human rights clause. []

