Israel Destroys 74 Percent of Gaza’s Telecom Infrastructure

Gaza, MINA – Palestine’s Deputy Minister of Telecommunications and Digital Economy, Huda al-Wahidi, stated that the Israeli occupation army has destroyed approximately 74 percent of telecommunications infrastructure assets in the Gaza Strip.

Al-Wahidi made the statement during her recent participation in a meeting of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) council held in Geneva, according to a statement released by the ministry on Sunday, as reported by Palinfo.

In her remarks to participants, Wahidi said Gaza’s telecommunications sector has suffered losses of around $164 million due to Israel’s destruction of 580 cellular towers and main fiber optic networks.

Wahidi described the ongoing collapse of Gaza’s digital and telecommunications infrastructure as an “unprecedented crisis” that has severely disrupted telecom services across the war-torn territory.

The Palestinian official called on the ITU to provide protection for the Palestinian telecommunications sector against Israeli attacks, which have destroyed a large portion of its infrastructure in Gaza.

He also revealed that the telecommunications sector in the West Bank has incurred estimated losses of $215.4 million as a result of Israeli army operations, repeated closures, and the illegal expansion of Israeli networks. [Shibgho]

