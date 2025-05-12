Thousands of Israelis Rally across Cities Demanding Hostage Release in Gaza

Tel Aviv, MINA – Thousands of Israelis rallied across several cities on Saturday to urge their government to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza even at the cost of halting the war, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth, demonstrators filled Tel Aviv’s Habima Square, calling for a prisoner exchange deal and renewed negotiations. Parallel protests took place in Karkur Junction near Haifa and Rehovot in central Israel.

The protests followed the release of a video by Hamas’ military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, which showed two Israeli captives, one of whom appeared severely ill. The hostage, identified as prisoner number 21, described the deteriorating mental and physical state of his fellow detainee, prisoner number 22.

Speaking to the camera, he accused Israeli leaders of prolonging the war at the expense of lives and criticized the military for continuing airstrikes. He praised Israeli Air Force pilots who refused to fly, urging more action from the public and questioning the motives of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Relatives of the hostages echoed his pleas at a press conference, condemning the government’s approach and warning that Netanyahu’s administration is leading Israel toward political, security, and moral disaster.

The Israeli army resumed full-scale assaults on Gaza in March, breaking a January ceasefire. Since October 2023, over 52,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children have been killed in Gaza.

International courts have launched proceedings against Israel. The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, while the International Court of Justice is reviewing a genocide case linked to the war. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

