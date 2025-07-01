SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

International Criminal Court Hit by Cyberattack

Palestinians to send first file against Israel to ICC (photo: Press tv)

The Hague, MINA – The International Criminal Court (ICC) announced it was targeted by a “sophisticated and targeted” cyberattack last weekend.

In a statement released Monday, the ICC confirmed it has launched an investigation, as reported by Quds News.

This marks the second cyberattack against the Hague-based court in recent years. The ICC did not disclose details about the attackers or the methods used.

The ICC stated that its internal systems quickly detected and responded to the assault. A full impact assessment is underway, and measures are being implemented to mitigate any damage.

Also Read: Israeli Website Hacked: 462 Soldiers and 6 Generals Killed by Iranian Missiles

The court emphasized the importance of transparency and called for international support. “This kind of support ensures our ability to uphold justice and accountability,” the statement read.

The attack comes as the ICC faces increasing political pressure, particularly after issuing arrest warrants in November 2024 for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. The ICC also previously issued a warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children.

Neither Israel nor Russia are members of the ICC. Both governments reject the allegations and deny the court’s jurisdiction.

In 2023, the ICC experienced another cyberattack that disabled most of its internet-based systems for several weeks. The ICC also withheld specific details regarding that incident. [Shibgho]

Also Read: Global Trade Unions Demand End to Israeli Aggression in Gaza

