Preparing G20 Summit, Ministry of Public Works Widen Road to Labuan Bajo

West Manggarai, MINA – Indonesian Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) will widen the road according to national standards to Tana Mori for 30 kilometers in the Labuan Bajo National Strategic Tourism Area (KSPN), West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara Province (NTT).

“In 2021, we have programmed road widening according to national standards towards Tana Mori along 30 kilometers. The work (construction) will be completed in 2022,” said PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono confirmed this in a press release on Friday.

The road widening is part of the development of the Labuan Bajo KSPN and at the same time welcoming the implementation of the G20 Summit in 2023.

Meanwhile, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan is optimistic that infrastructure development can be completed before the event.

“Earlier, we conveyed that the main infrastructure support is related to roads, water, electricity, and communication. I think everything is being prepared in stages and I am optimistic that everything goes and can be finished, although we are now seriously dealing with the Covid-19 Pandemic,” Luhut explained.

Meanwhile, the road and bridge improvement program to Tana Mori along 30 kilometers was carried out starting from the Jayakarta Hotel road section with a budget of Rp 377 billion.

Thd national standard road will be designed to be 7 meters wide, 2 lanes, 2 directions and with a median of the road.

The work is being carried out in stages in the form of improving the structure of the Labuan Bajo-Simpang Kenari road along 14.6 kilometers with a budget requirement of IDR 146 billion and the Kenari-Tana Mori Simpang 15.4 kilometers with a budget of IDR 231 billion.

In addition to the development of access to Tana Mori, the improvement of the KSPN Labuan Bajo road network is also carried out including several activities such as handling of inner-city roads, arranging sidewalks and drainage, improving road geometric, widening and preservation, and building new roads.

This year, the allocation for the improvement of the KSPN Labuhan Bajo road network is Rp. 384.1 billion, which is used for 9 work packages along 10.235 kilometers.

The details are the improvement of roads, sidewalks and drainage for Jalan Soekarno Atas (2.19 kilometers) with 33.95 percent progress, Jalan Soekarno Bawah (2.01 kilometers) with 37.99 percent progress, Jalan Simpang Pede (4.51 kilometers) progress 34.87 percent.

Then, Jalan Yohannes Sahadun (4.05 km) with a progress of 31.72 percent, as well as road improvement for the Waecicu tourism area (4 kilometers) with a progress of 60.88 percent. (T/RE1)

