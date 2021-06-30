G20 Meeting Discusses Handling Covid-19, Global Recovery

Matera, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi said that in general the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting discussed that member countries could carry out more coordination, especially in handling COVID-19 and global recovery.

“The world is facing many challenges, from COVID-19, economic recovery to food security. To deal with this, there is no choice but to make multilateralism and global governance work well,” said Retno in a meeting held in Matera City, Italy physically on Tuesday.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister regretted that there were still many countries that actually built dividing walls at a time when the world needed “bridges” to overcome differences.

“I urge all G20 countries to overcome differences, build unity. Build bridges, not walls,” he said.

The meeting with the theme “People, Planet and Prosperity” was held in person for the first time since the pandemic.

The meeting, the Foreign Minister continued, resulted in the Matera Declaration which must be implemented effectively through concrete partnerships, concrete actions and concrete investments.

Meanwhile, next year, Indonesia will hold the G-20 Presidency, as well as host a meeting of the group of 20 major world economic powers. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)