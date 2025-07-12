MUI Supports Sanctions Against Welfare Recipients Engaged in Online Gambling

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) has voiced support for government efforts to remove social aid recipients found to be involved in online gambling.

MUI Advisory Council Deputy Chair Zainut Tauhid Sa’adi said Saturday that gambling is strictly forbidden in Islam and poses serious threats to individual morality and social stability.

“It is deeply concerning that hundreds of thousands of welfare recipients are linked to online gambling,” he said, referring to recent data showing over 570,000 recipients also appear in national gambling databases.

Citing Qur’anic verse Al-Ma’idah 90, Zainut reminded that gambling is a form of deviance that brings addiction, violence, and poverty.

He urged the government to take firm action against gambling networks, including online operators, financiers, and enablers, and called for stronger legal enforcement to keep Indonesia free from gambling-related harms. []

