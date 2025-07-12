SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

US National Education Association Passes Resolution to Ban Pro-Israel Curriculum in Schools

Photo: Freedom Foundation
Washington, MINA – The United States National Education Association (NEA) has taken a controversial step by approving a resolution that bans the teaching or use of curricula sourced from pro-Israel organizations. The decision was made through a vote involving 6,000 teachers from across the country.

During its national conference held this week, as reported by WAFA and cited by MINA on Saturday, the NEA passed a resolution prohibiting curricula and educational materials originating from pro-Israel groups. According to U.S. media reports, a majority of the 6,000 participating teachers voted in favor of the resolution.

The resolution will now be forwarded to the NEA’s nine-member executive committee for further consideration before any implementation.

This development comes a year after the NEA joined a nationwide campaign calling for an end to all U.S. military aid to Israel in protest against the genocide in the Gaza Strip. The move reflects growing pressure from American educators on U.S. foreign policy regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict.

While the resolution has been welcomed by pro-Palestinian advocacy groups, it is also expected to spark fierce debate among politicians and educational organizations that hold differing views on the conflict.

If approved by the executive committee, the policy could set a significant precedent in the U.S. education system, which has long been a battleground for debate over the Israeli-Palestinian issue. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

