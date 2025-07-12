Presidential Communications Chief Invites Public to Witness Pacu Jalur

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government is inviting the public to witness the Pacu Jalur traditional boat race, set to take place from August 20-24, 2025 in Kuantan Singingi (Kuansing) Regency, Riau.

This invitation was extended by Hasan Nasbi, Head of the Presidential Communications Office, in a short video circulating on social media on Saturday.

“Don’t forget to witness Pacu Jalur in Kuantan Singingi from August 20 to August 24, 2025. Salam kayuah, kayuah, kayuah!” said Hasan, accompanied by two other staff members.

Recently, Indonesia has garnered international attention through the Pacu Jalur tradition, a unique traditional longboat paddling competition characteristic of Kuantan Singingi, Riau.

Videos of Pacu Jalur have gone viral on social media and even made international news due to their distinctiveness, teamwork, and rich cultural spirit.

Beyond being an annual cultural attraction, Pacu Jalur is now being eyed as a captivating cultural tourism destination.

It’s not just Indonesians; people worldwide are currently captivated by the “anak coki” dance, where young children perform on the bow of the boat as the vessel is paddled with immense power by dozens of strong men. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

